VikasParv: BJP leaders unleash social media blitzkrieg to highlight NDA govt’s achievements

In a bid to make the month-long Vikas Parv (festival of development) a success, BJP leaders have been on a social media blitzkrieg, with cabinet ministers and ministers of state widely sharing pictures of them addressing meetings around the country.

Using the hashtag #VikasParv, senior leaders have been keeping their followers updated about the events planned across the country to celebrate two years of Narendra Modi government.

The BJP launched the programme to highlight the achievements of the Modi government during their two-year rule. Unhappy with the media coverage the government received after completing two years on May 26, the BJP has formed teams, each comprising of a cabinet minister, a MoS and an office bearer of the BJP, to address rallies and meetings at different locations and highlight the achievements of the government.

Each team is tasked with listing down the various initiatives brought forward by the Modi government. So far, senior leaders in the party such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley took part in Vikas rallies.

