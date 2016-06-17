VikasParv: BJP leaders unleash social media blitzkrieg to highlight NDA govt’s achievements

Latest News
Using the hashtag #VikasParv, senior leaders have been keeping their followers updated about the events planned across the country to celebrate two years of Narendra Modi government.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 17, 2016 7:00 pm
narendra modi, narendra modi government, two years of modi government, modi government anniversary, nda governemnt two years, nda government, two years modi government, modi government two years, narendra modi two years, two years narendra modi, bjp government two years, two years bjp government, bjp government anniversary, bharatiya janata party, india news Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a meeting. (file photo)

In a bid to make the month-long Vikas Parv (festival of development) a success, BJP leaders have been on a social media blitzkrieg, with cabinet ministers and ministers of state widely sharing pictures of them addressing meetings around the country.

The BJP launched the programme to highlight the achievements of the Modi government during their two-year rule. Unhappy with the media coverage the government received after completing two years on May 26, the BJP has formed teams, each comprising of a cabinet minister, a MoS and an office bearer of the BJP, to address rallies and meetings at different locations and highlight the achievements of the government.

Each team is tasked with listing down the various initiatives brought forward by the Modi government. So far, senior leaders in the party such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley took part in Vikas rallies.

* Harsimrat Badal belongs to SAD, which is part of the NDA government at Centre.

  1. A
    Ashok
    Jun 17, 2016 at 3:53 pm
    Daal tamatar aloo sir ji
    Reply
    1. R
      Rajesh
      Jun 17, 2016 at 5:39 pm
      Kuch aur kao, sir ji. Kya duniya mein sirf teen cheez hai kya? If there is shortage of goods, subsidising it will only further increase the shortage. Stupid commies.
      Reply
      1. R
        Rajesh
        Jun 17, 2016 at 5:38 pm
        Leftist duffers can cry about daal price all they want. No sane economist considers it the govt's job to interfere with market prices.
        Reply
        1. S
          s s nair
          Jun 17, 2016 at 3:03 pm
          It is better to start a Ravan shining campaign so that all the Rakshas in India will get prominent place.
          Reply
          1. S
            s s nair
            Jun 17, 2016 at 3:05 pm
            This is because of UPA rule in the past. Modi and his party going to cultivate Tomato and potatoes and pulses in the Arabian sea and distribute one kg of each to all citizens every week. But one will have to wait till the UP elections.
            Reply
            1. D
              Dass
              Jun 17, 2016 at 1:52 pm
              May be the news print and TV as well as other media outlet not getting monthly payment from BJP as they used to get from Congress. Then why they will boost BJP. They are for for any one at cost.
              Reply
