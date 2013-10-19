VHP rallies are aimed at creating divide: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Urging VHP to refrain from creating division in the society,Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Saturday said,instead of organising “ Sankalp Diwas “,it should hold “Vikas Sankalp” rallies.

“The Vishwa Hindu Parishad must refrain from organising rallies like ‘Sankalp Diwas’ which are meant to create division in the society and should inculcate a sense of responsibility among its cadres,” Mulayam said,addressing a rally here today.

“Instead they should hold ‘Vikas Sankalp’ rallies,” he said,adding “states like Karnataka have created records in the fields of health and education by keeping the divisive forces at bay”.

Stating “the country has been facing enormous trouble due to unsecured borders”,Mulayam urged people to vote in favour of his party in the coming Lok Sabha elections so that “we can exercise our control in formulation of policies related to the security of the country”.

