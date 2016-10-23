Shivpal Yadav sacked: Akhilesh Yadav makes new move in Samajwadi Parivar battle

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav

Amid growing rift between Samajwadi Party leaders in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday sacked four ministers from the cabinet including his uncle and senior party leader Shivpal Yadav. Akhilesh had called a meeting of legislators at party office in Lucknow after which the announcement was made, reported news agency ANI.

Mainpuri MLA Raju Yadav told the media that Akhilesh Yadav said in the meeting ‘anyone close to Amar Singh cannot be in my cabinet’.

Read | Akhilesh Yadav-Ram Gopal Yadav aim for power shift in Samajwadi Party

Immediately after the news surfaced, Shivpal Yadav reached party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence. Earlier on Friday, Akhilesh Yadav did not attend a meeting of party leaders called by Shivpal Yadav.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd