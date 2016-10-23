Latest News
  • Shivpal Yadav sacked: Akhilesh Yadav makes new move in Samajwadi Parivar battle

Akhilesh had called a meeting of legislators at party office in Lucknow after which the announcement was made

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 23, 2016 12:35 pm
Uttar Pradesh police, Akhilesh Yadav, Cop family, cop death compensation, news, latest news, India news, national news Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav

Amid growing rift between Samajwadi Party leaders in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday sacked four ministers from the cabinet including his uncle and senior party leader Shivpal Yadav. Akhilesh had called a meeting of legislators at party office in Lucknow after which the announcement was made, reported news agency ANI.

Mainpuri MLA Raju Yadav told the media that Akhilesh Yadav said in the meeting ‘anyone close to Amar Singh cannot be in my cabinet’.

Immediately after the news surfaced, Shivpal Yadav reached party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence. Earlier on Friday, Akhilesh Yadav did not attend a meeting of party leaders called by Shivpal Yadav.

  1. M
    Michellegt;Vedicgt;human
    Oct 23, 2016 at 6:51 am
    Good job,----BJP is the future govt of UP,----SP already destroying itself and BJP will completely destroy them,----mullah AZam KHOR has sensed that it's no longer a love jihad.
    Reply
    1. M
      module
      Oct 23, 2016 at 6:35 am
      well done. any party should not keep any any biters within party. now or in future, they will betray or make a deep cut s to sink vessel. will be better keep them away from party / dropped at first chance.
      Reply
      1. B
        Brahm Gaur
        Oct 23, 2016 at 7:32 am
        A said way this farlther son due party is coming to an end due Kakai. But Dhashrath had given her his words. The SP does not exist on the national maplt;br/gt; excetp UP. The party has no future anyway. Maybe Akhilest should join BJP to teach a lession to all Kakai bhakts.
        Reply
        1. S
          Siddhanta
          Oct 23, 2016 at 6:40 am
          Enjoying family drama in UP politics,..actually UP deserves this, these jokers will win again and drama will go on. State will be backward as always.
          Reply
          1. B
            Bharat
            Oct 23, 2016 at 7:16 am
            Aklesh must come out from clutches of his father. He can do better for Uttarpradesh.
            Reply
            1. L
              L bhadrapati Devi
              Oct 23, 2016 at 7:11 am
              It is not the end of Royal conspiracy of Shajahan and Aurangazeb. Who is the winner of this match? Democracy is crumbled down due to dadagiri of Mullah Yadav Jagirdar like Goonda Azam Khan etc.
              Reply
              1. L
                L bhadrapati Devi
                Oct 23, 2016 at 7:24 am
                The crisis of Subhidawadi party makes way for Hathi Mayawati to create more statue of life size statue of herself. UP and Bihar can export poverty and dadagiri because of Akhilesh and Nitish kumar and Laluu company.
                Reply
                1. A
                  Ashok Mazumdar
                  Oct 23, 2016 at 7:14 am
                  BJP s Surgical Strike to finish Mulayam Singh's Party through Amar Singh Stings are Exposed for Ever. The Dirty Tricks failed.
                  Reply
                  1. A
                    Ashok Mazumdar
                    Oct 23, 2016 at 7:11 am
                    Too Good to Sack Amar Singh, a BJP Stooge.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;He had been Black Mailing Mulayam, and Shivpal with some CD Stings for last 15 yrs.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Now his Time is Over and Can Join BJP openly.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Akhilesh has taken Best Steps to survive Amar Singh Surgical Strike to devide the family.
                    Reply
                    1. R
                      rightam
                      Oct 23, 2016 at 6:36 am
                      old man should resign and let the young gun work .Mulyam is over 75 he should go now
                      Reply
                      1. S
                        senkumar
                        Oct 23, 2016 at 6:41 am
                        they no longer care about people
                        Reply
