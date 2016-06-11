Uttarakhand: BJP-backed nominee joins Congress

On the eve of polling for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Uttarakhand, BJP-backed Independent candidate Geeta Thakur Friday announced her plans to join Congress. In another setback, BJP MLA Dan Singh Bhandari resigned from Assembly late Friday evening.
Thakur, a Dalit, who was BJP’s state secretary and had contested Assembly election as the party’s nominee in 2012, is learnt to have written to Chief Minister Harish Rawat, expressing her wish to join Congress. While Thakur was not available for her comments, Rawat’s media advisor Surendra Agrawal said: “She has expressed her wish to come back to Congress. The party has welcomed her. She had been with Congress earlier.”
The voting for the lone Rajya Sabha seat was necessitated because two of the BJP-supported leaders filed nomination as Independents.
