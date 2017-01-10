Trinamool Cong protests outside CBI, RBI offices

TMC leaders on Monday protested outside the CBI’s regional office at the Central Government Organisations (CGO) complex and the Reserve Bank of India in Saltlake, raising slogans against the Narendra Modi government and the demonetisation policy. Local MLA Sujit Basu, Bidhannagar Municipality chairman Krishna Chakraborty and other leaders were part of the protest. It will continue for till Wednesday.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“It’s a country-wide protest of the TMC against the political vendetta under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Modi had said things would get back to normal after 50 days of bringing in the demonetisation policy. But the common people are still suffering and no one knows where the black money is. The central government, in return, have started harassing people using independent agency like CBI,” said Basu.

TMC MLAs and other leaders also protested outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The leaders raised slogans like “Modi hatao, desh bachao”. The party leaders also led protest rallies outside the CBI office of Bhubaneswar.