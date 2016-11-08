Those politicising NDTV ban issue are playing with national security: Shiv Sena

Those politicising the issue of one-day ban order on NDTV India are playing with national security, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said even as it welcomed the I&B ministry’s decision to put on hold the order against the Hindi channel. “We welcome the decision taken to put on hold the ban order on NDTV India. The only concern is that those politicising this issue are playing with national security,” it said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.
“Some decisions are related to national security and thus should not be politicised. If they are, it cannot be supported. Bad behaviour cannot be excused for freedom,” the party said.
While some want the freedom to speak what they want, spit anywhere on the road, others want freedom to earn by corrupt practices and some want the freedom to shout pro-Pakistan slogans, it said.
“Such freedom will destabilise the nation,” it said. The Sena said that news channels nowadays do not seem to understand the level to which they come down to while competing to break news.
Taking a dig at the Congress, the editorial said that its leaders should not talk about freedom as during the Emergency period it ‘murdered’ all kinds of freedom. “Censorship was imposed in the name of national security and many editors were put behind bars. Many newspapers had to shut operation,” it said.
Amid a major outcry, the Information and Broadcasting ministry had on Monday decided to ‘put on hold’ the November 2 order to impose a one-day ban on NDTV India, after the broadcaster requested that the decision be reviewed.
According to officials sources, NDTV co-chairman Prannoy Roy on Monday met I&B Minister M Venkaiah Naidu and discussed the issue related to the order. The minister said the NDTV leadership presented an appeal to him, to which he said he will have a look and then decided that the government directive will be on hold till the process is completed.
- Nov 8, 2016 at 10:44 amWhich version of " national security" is under threat--BJP 's,Shiv Sena's,RSS's,VHP's,Modi's,Parrikkar's,Bajrang Dal's,Congress party's,-?Reply
- Nov 8, 2016 at 11:02 amHow dare you say that the security is under threat--BJP ! We have a Superman with 56 " chest.No threat!!!The country is under no threat!! Those who are and were under threat at all times,but are now definitely under more threats from ,hunger,malnutrition,and bare minimum medical services,primary education,clean drinking water,natural calamities like-- floods,malaria,cyclones.Can you guess who they are? No? For the first time the PM has spoken the truth,that is his " man ki baat"! If there is national security threat -- it's to the POOR and THE POOREST of this country from politicians of political party,who don't care for all threats mentioned above and for which they( the poor have to) suffer for no reason of their own.Because BJP'S goal is Congress Mukt Bharat.Shiv Sena's is Bihari Mukt Mumbai and Maharashtra.All of them want a Bharat Mukt of the POORlt;br/gt;.They want it to be a Country of MODI,ADANI and AMBANI.Hence there's no security threat.Q.E.D.Reply
- Nov 8, 2016 at 8:40 amYes they are right but you Sunni Muslims cannot talk about national security unless you meant Porkistan security and 72sheeps.Reply
- Nov 8, 2016 at 7:41 amSecurity is paramount important for any country. Your freedom of expression should not endanger the lives of others. If the terrorists kill you, afterwards where is your freedom of expression? Strangely, the so called liberals, so called intellectuals worry so much for protecting the rights of terrorists than safety of common man. NDTV is guilty of repeatedly exposing sensitive security details to terrorists during anti-terror operations. So, the channel needs to be banned forever. Please also note that Bhakra D at NDTV is involved in 2G scam, and she was the cause of the death of several soldiers during Kargil war.Reply
- Nov 8, 2016 at 7:55 amIf you are a true, patriotic Indian, never watch NDTV, which works for Jihadists, terrorists, and anti-national elements.Reply
- Nov 8, 2016 at 11:50 amSomehow everyone seems to cry and throw stones as usual @ the govt. forgetting lots of channels were called to go off the air during earlier regimes also. Seems they need something to accuse BJP etc etc as an evil as if they are gods who forget and forgave all the misrule of 60 yrs dividing the nation to get the power as PM.Reply
- Nov 8, 2016 at 10:01 amWE INDIANS WANTED A PM WHO WILL RESPECT CONSUTIONlt;br/gt;WE INDIANS WANTED A PM WHO WILL KEEP HIS PROMISESlt;br/gt;WE INDIANS WANTED A PM WHO WILL RESPECT ALL RELEIGONSlt;br/gt;WE INDIANS WANTED A PM WHO WILL WORK FOR VIKAS NOT VINASlt;br/gt;WE INDIANS WANTED A PM WHO WILL DO THINGS CREAATE JOBS FOR OUR UNEMPLOlt;br/gt;WE INDIANS WANTED A PM WHO WILL TALK TRUTH NOT LIES ONLY LIESlt;br/gt;WE INDIANS WANTED A PM WHO WILL SOLVE OUR PROBLEMS NOT CREATE MORE PROBLEMS lt;br/gt;WE INDIANS WANTED A DEMOCRAT PM NOT A DICTATOR lt;br/gt;NO DICTATOR SURVIVED.HISTORY IS THE PROOF. BE IT HITLER. MUSOLINI. STALIN.ID AMIN..WHAT WE WANTED AND WHAT WE GOT? WORST THAN ANY ONE MENTIONED HERE.THIS DICTATOR MUST GOReply
- Nov 8, 2016 at 10:41 amTogether, with the bjp and the rss, shivsena is the biggest threat to the nation.Reply
- Nov 8, 2016 at 10:21 amBOL NA SUBBU KI THANNE RAHUL YA NAXALITIES CHAARI RAReply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 8:42 amNdtv ban order by modi was without any basis and a direct ault on free press.Reply
- Nov 12, 2016 at 7:18 amLot of peoples in India dont know how to react when matter comes to national security.they justify illegal coverage like NDTV. just try to impose their personal views. Dear my friends always think INDIA FIRST. INDIA is more important than NDTV.Reply
- Nov 8, 2016 at 9:29 amAnd Modi is the most Intelligent of all PMs for allowing direct access to Pak intelligence wing ISI to the same Pathankot airbase. So who vompromised NATIONAL SECURITY, stupid shi.. senaReply
- Nov 8, 2016 at 9:31 amChaddi brigade is the most digusting terror group in India. Must be treated on par with SIMIReply
- Nov 13, 2016 at 7:06 amExactly, India is more important than Modi, BJP, Javdekars, Sena and Thackerays too! With the Govt., it is our way or freeway.. Other Channels like Zee, Times Now who have lost all journalistic ethics are deaf and dumb to anything against the Govt., Every other Channel had made similar coverage about Pathankot. Why single out NDTV??????Reply
- Nov 8, 2016 at 2:18 pmGoondas are talking about National security, wow ! Chamchas voices cannot be considered, people and party like sena earning bread and butter through politics is not eligible to talk about Nation. They are here to swindle the Nation as much as they can.Reply
- Nov 10, 2016 at 11:36 pmThese sena buffoons are no where near the boundary and still they f@rt about national security? . . .they are terrorists to local people and want to play national security heroes? . . . . who is going to believe them? . .hafta sena.Reply
- Nov 8, 2016 at 9:21 amShiv sena, u people are a threat to society.Reply
- Nov 8, 2016 at 2:55 pmSo, a few people will sit in a room and decide what I should see on TV? lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Release the surgical strike videos and then govt. can make a law that no such attack can be covered by the media and the govt. will release uncensored footage of the attack.Reply
- Nov 11, 2016 at 2:54 pmAre they buffoons......big way. They trouble to local people .......unlimited. Does any one believe them......just Sena people. Hfta Sena......certainly. But national security issue, they will stand for the country as if that don't happen Shivaji Maharaj soul may not appeciate Sena in his name.Reply
- Nov 11, 2016 at 2:58 pmNDTV is no more news TV but turn itself as TABLOID TV, but in their show they did help stani, if you have so low memory and you blaming Modi forgetting sin committed by NDTV, it is up to you but Modi know better then you is for sure.Reply
- Nov 11, 2016 at 3:12 pmSo you agree that Congress did gave emergency and that was for the selfish motive of Indira hi to save her power position. Modi government has acted in the national interest, TV channels should know that the freedom shall be used with responsibility. What NDTV did is not like some is cursing to some one but supported Terrorist handlers for the TRP!Reply
