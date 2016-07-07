BJP denies Congress charge of ‘telecom scam’, says will recover dues with penalty

BJP Thursday hit out at Congress over its allegation of a Rs 45,000 crore telecom scam with Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was Telecom Minister before the reshuffle, calling it “utterly bogus” saying it related to the period when the UPA was in power.
“Congress needs to understand that there is no underreporting case under the NDA government. It is a case of sin of the Congress-led UPA government,” Prasad said, insisting that the government will recover all the dues with penalty from these telecom firms.
“The entire allegation of Congress party is utterly bogus. It relates to period of between 2006-10. According to CAG reports some telecom companies underreported their revenues. The reports came in March, which I am given to understand, is under the examination of the Public Accounts Committee,” he said.
Prasad said the telecom department had sought details of documents from the CAG and received them in June this year.
“After due assessment all the dues shall be recovered with penalty. Telecom service providers are obliged to pay
license fee and spectrum usage charges on the revenue earned by them. Any underreported revenue shall be recovered with penalty,” he said.
The BJP also attacked the Congress calling it was a case of pot calling the kettle black as the underreporting had happened during the UPA and alleged that Congress spokespersons were putting out “lies” in their briefings.
“Such allegations are laughable. It shows the mental bankruptcy of the Congress. No wrong happened under the NDA government and to drag it in a matter that happened under the UPA is a case of pot calling the kettle black.
“Congress should introspect and not behave in an immature, childish way,” its national secretary Shrikant Sharma said, calling the party “mother of corruption and misgovernance”.
- Jul 8, 2016 at 7:51 amCongis are very much desperate that , this non recovery dues on Telecom industry worth Rs.45,000 Crore during UPA govt. could not transfer a portion of it to Swiss bank accounts as kick backs from defaulters. We have some relief that the change of govt. at the centre , averted one more big telecom scam. The accrued due money is in India it self and can be collected legally.Reply
- Jul 7, 2016 at 3:20 pmHaving no issue at hand, the Congress has again pla the dirty politics to defame Modi Govt. by bringing vague allegation without anything to substantiate it. This shows the mental bankruptcy of the century old party. lt;br/gt; Hope good sense prevails and Congress refrains from playing such muddle headed politics.Reply
- Jul 8, 2016 at 7:32 amRather than saying "cong. should understand..." "It all happened during UPA rule...."lt;br/gt;NDA is squeaky clean kind of talks. It would be the best thing to lay the facts in the open before the public. This will project your credibility as a transparent government and nail the congress allegation as a lie.Reply
- Jul 8, 2016 at 7:35 amlets face the truth. There is no smoke without fire in politics. I have written a letter separately in thes coloumns, asking the government lay the facts bare before the public.One way or the other the truth will come out.Reply