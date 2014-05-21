Tarun Gogoi likely to submit resignation to Sonia tomorrow

Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi is likely to submit his resignation to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. “I have sought an appointment to meet the Congress President. If I get it tomorrow, I will submit my resignation to her,” Gogoi told reporters here while replying to queries. Gogoi, however, said he does not know whether Gandhi will accept his resignation or not as he has not spoken to her yet.

After Congress got its lowest ever tally in Assam – 3 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats – in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, 78-year-old Gogoi has said on Saturday that he would resign within a week. Asked why he did not submit his resignation to the state Governor if he was serious, the senior Congress leader said it was the party tradition to submit the resignation letter to

Congress President.

On why he did not convene the Congress Legislature Party meeting to discuss the leadership issue, Gogoi, who has been Chief Minister of Assam since 2001, said he could could do so as he did now know whether he would in the post or not. The three-time Chief Minister has already admitted to “arrogance and complacency” but said he would not leave politics and would continue to work for party’s recovery.

Sources said Congress in Assam has been plagued by factionalism and dissidence with State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma allegedly leading the anti-Gogoi campaign.

