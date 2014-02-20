Presents Latest News

T-Bill has showed path, will take Gorkhaland stir to Delhi: GJM

GJM will now send a delegation to Delhi to talk to all national parties on their demand.

Published: February 20, 2014 9:17 pm
Gorkha Janmukti Morcha today said it would take the agitation for a separate state in Darjeeling hills to Delhi as the passage of the Telangana Bill had set a precedent that the state government’s permission is not required for the creation of a new state.

GJM supremo Bimal Gurung said on Facebook that the state government had no role in the creation of a new state.

“The recent Telangana development has now reversed the precedent of seeking the state government’s nod in rearranging a state’s boundary,” Gurung said in his post on the social networking website.

GJM will now send a delegation to Delhi to talk to all national parties on their demand, and would also organise a rally in the capital tomorrow, he added.

He exuded confidence that the Centre would respect the sentiments of the people of Darjeeling hills, and take a unilateral decision on the creation of Gorkhaland.

Gurung added that GJM would organise a massive rally at Sukna on March 2 to chalk out the strategy for pushing the Gorkhaland demand.

GJM general secretary Roshan Giri, meanwhile, told a press conference in Darjeeling that the party delegation would meet the President, prime minister and prominent oppostion leaders during its stay in Delhi.

