Swaraj Abhiyan likely to decide on floating party on July 31

Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan at a press conference (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan at a press conference (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

With five states going to polls next year, Swaraj Abhiyan, an organisation formed by Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan, is likely to take a decision on floating a new political outfit by this month end. Swaraj Abhiyan, which the two leaders formed after their expulsion from the Aam Aadmi Party in April 2015, is set to hold its National Delegates Convention in the capital on July 31 where a decision on formation of the outfit is likely.

“In our November 2015 resolution, we had decided that unless we elect delegates from over a 100 districts and a minimum six states (units of Swaraj Abhiyan) conduct their own internal elections, we will not be forming the new National Working Committee. Accordingly, election will take place in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Delhi on Sunday, while a similar exercise has already been completed in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,” said media in-charge Anupam.

On July 30, the newly-constituted National Steering Committee comprising around 300 members will elect the new National Working Committee. “On July 31, over 1000 elected delegates will be taking a call on formation of a political party and whether to contest the Assembly polls in various states next year or not. There is a general feeling that we should form a political party. It was easy for us to do so when we parted ways with the AAP as there was a kind of tempo then. But we wanted to undertake this rigourous process. Though it has taken a long time, it has helped us strengthen our base,” Anupam said.

There is also a demand from within the organisation to contest polls in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Goa, which will have state elections next year. It also intends to contest the 2017 Delhi MCD polls. A large part of Swaraj Abhiyan’s volunteer base is from the AAP. These are people who parted ways with AAP after the explusion of Yadav and Bhushan from the party. Some of its volunteers have already formed an outfit to contest Punjab polls as they thought the decision to form the party was being delayed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now