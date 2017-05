Swamy’s remarks prove that govt’s economic policies are failure: Congress

Subramanian Swamy, on Wednesday that he would like Arvind Subramanian to be sacked as he badmouthed India in the international arena. Subramanian Swamy, on Wednesday that he would like Arvind Subramanian to be sacked as he badmouthed India in the international arena.

Attempting to corner the government over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy’s remarks on Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Arvind Subramanian, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Thursday said Swamy’s criticism proves that the NDA government’s economic policies have been a failure.

Swamy earlier said that he wants Arvind Subramanian to be sacked, as he had badmouthed India in the international arena and had also encouraged the grand old party to become rigid on their GST Bill clauses.

“Subramanian Swamy’s remarks on Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian makes two things clear. He said the setbacks in the economy is because of these people. This proves that government’s economic policies have been a failure. Subramanian Swamy has accepted it,” Tiwari told ANI.

“He is pointing fingers at PMO’s economic advisor. He should prove it, it is a serious allegation,” he added.

Further taking a dig at the government, Tiwari asked, “Who is country’s Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley or Subramanian Swamy?”

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had yesterday backed Arvind Subramanian and said that the government has ‘full confidence’ in the Chief Economic Advisor.

Jaitley, at a press briefing, said the BJP does not share Swamy’s views, adding that the Chief Economic Advisor’s advise to the government in economic matters have been of ‘great value’.

Earlier in the day, Swamy had launched a scathing attack on Arvind in a series of tweets.

“Who said to US Cong on 13/3/13 the US should act against India to defend US Pharmaceuticals interests? Arvind Subramanian MoF!! Sack him!!! Guess who encouraged Congi to become rigid on GST clauses ? Jaitely’s economic adviser Arvind Subramanian of Washington DC,” he tweeted.

Speaking to ANI here after he tweeted against Arvind, Swamy reiterated his salvo he had used against RBI Chief Raghuram Rajan, saying that the CEA was a ‘green card holder’ and was probably not an Indian citizen.

