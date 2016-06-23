Latest News
Subramanian Swamy seeks details of Arvind Kejriwal’s admission into IIT-K

IIT-K did not provide the information Swamy sought, but gave other details of Arvind Kejriwal's admission that included his Roll No in the Mechanical Engineering course and the years of study.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:June 23, 2016 10:12 pm
swamy1 Subramaian Swamy outside his residence in Delhi. (Source: Express photo)

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy Thursday raised questions seeking details of the process of admission by which Delhi Chief Minister got into IIT-Kharagpur of Delhi in the 1980s from where he was awarded B Tech (Hons) degree.

In a press release, he cited an RTI reply from IIT-K which was asked to provide the basis of Kejriwal’s entry into B Tech programme and his All India Rank (AIR) in any competitive exam such as JEE, etc.

This information is not available, the institution said in the RTI reply.

The RTI gave other details of Kejriwal that included his Roll No in the Mechanical Engineering course and the years of study but did not provide the copy of grade sheet of subjects since it is exempted from disclosure under the transparency law.

Swamy has been targeting Kejriwal of late. Earlier this week, he joined a protest fast by one of the Delhi BJP MPs Mahesh Girri against Kejriwal where he declared he would go after the Chief Minister the way he took on RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.

  1. G
    Gagandeep Singh
    Jun 23, 2016 at 7:46 pm
    He means to say that he cleared 2 most difficult exams without merit. lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Without IITJEE, even a PM son cannot get into IIT. lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Quota you are talking is for M.sc / mtech 5 year course and kejriwal has done B.tech from IIT-KGP.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Jusyt bcoz your PM Degree is fake doesn't make his every opponent fake like him.
    Reply
    1. S
      Sankar Iyer
      Jun 24, 2016 at 4:59 pm
      I am saddened to see the time wasted by our leaders wasting their time in unwanted things instead of running the nation. Academic degrees have nothing to do with leadership. Exampes:lt;br/gt;1. The greatest and honest leader of Independent India has ever seen is Sri. K. Kamaraj. He never entered any academic Insution even to escape from lt;br/gt;scorching sun or pouring rain. At least some residents of present day Hastinapuri will agree that Sri Kamaraj is a better administrator than the brilliant IIT graduate.lt;br/gt;2. When Prof. Einstein was offered the Presidency of Israel he declined because he remembered the words of George Bernard Shaw “"Politics is the last resort for the scoundrels”, In our country you guys are proving “"Politics is the first resort for the scoundrels”. lt;br/gt;As one who has spent half a century in the academic world I exhort my colleagues to draw a Lakshman circle around our GURUKULAS and do not make our kids the sacrificial lambs for the BIRIYANI of the Scoundrals.lt;br/gt;Vande Matharam
      Reply
      1. K
        kamath Ramesh
        Jun 24, 2016 at 12:39 pm
        He must have ped the exams by copying.
        Reply
        1. K
          kamath Ramesh
          Jun 24, 2016 at 12:38 pm
          Read the news correctly. Swamy asked the admission process of degreewal. How the SC/ST is concerned here. If degreewal has any ranking IIT would have reported that. He used corrupt way hence not disclosed.
          Reply
          1. M
            Maheshchandra Trivedi
            Jun 23, 2016 at 6:12 pm
            His Higher Secondary school examinations mark sheet may be obtained from the state examination board .
            Reply
            1. R
              raj
              Jun 23, 2016 at 9:00 pm
              KEJRIWAL SHOULD GIVE DETAILS OF HOW HE GOT ADMISSION. WHY HE IS SILENT. WHAT CONSPIRACY HE WANT TO HIDE.
              Reply
              1. H
                Hitler
                Jun 24, 2016 at 9:41 am
                , Kejri is not SC/ST. He got admission thru bribe. He didnt clear JEE. Moron like him can't clear JEE. He is a brainless creature. Prove that he cleared JEE.
                Reply
                1. H
                  Hitler
                  Jun 24, 2016 at 9:46 am
                  There was a fake quota in IIT Kh. Get ur facts right. Do some research. Dont give home cooked gyan.
                  Reply
                  1. V
                    Vijyes Yechuri
                    Jun 24, 2016 at 12:06 pm
                    Kejriwal got admission through "faculty and insider help" without JEE rank
                    Reply
                    1. V
                      Vijyes Yechuri
                      Jun 24, 2016 at 12:05 pm
                      Till 1990, there was an unofficial quota for "faculty recommendations" which was illegal but still existed by evading attention. Get your facts straight
                      Reply
