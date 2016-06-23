Subramanian Swamy seeks details of Arvind Kejriwal’s admission into IIT-K

Subramaian Swamy outside his residence in Delhi. (Source: Express photo) Subramaian Swamy outside his residence in Delhi. (Source: Express photo)

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy Thursday raised questions seeking details of the process of admission by which Delhi Chief Minister got into IIT-Kharagpur of Delhi in the 1980s from where he was awarded B Tech (Hons) degree.

In a press release, he cited an RTI reply from IIT-K which was asked to provide the basis of Kejriwal’s entry into B Tech programme and his All India Rank (AIR) in any competitive exam such as JEE, etc.

This information is not available, the institution said in the RTI reply.

The RTI gave other details of Kejriwal that included his Roll No in the Mechanical Engineering course and the years of study but did not provide the copy of grade sheet of subjects since it is exempted from disclosure under the transparency law.

Swamy has been targeting Kejriwal of late. Earlier this week, he joined a protest fast by one of the Delhi BJP MPs Mahesh Girri against Kejriwal where he declared he would go after the Chief Minister the way he took on RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.

