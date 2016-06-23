Subramanian Swamy seeks details of Arvind Kejriwal’s admission into IIT-K

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy Thursday raised questions seeking details of the process of admission by which Delhi Chief Minister got into IIT-Kharagpur of Delhi in the 1980s from where he was awarded B Tech (Hons) degree.
In a press release, he cited an RTI reply from IIT-K which was asked to provide the basis of Kejriwal’s entry into B Tech programme and his All India Rank (AIR) in any competitive exam such as JEE, etc.
This information is not available, the institution said in the RTI reply.
The RTI gave other details of Kejriwal that included his Roll No in the Mechanical Engineering course and the years of study but did not provide the copy of grade sheet of subjects since it is exempted from disclosure under the transparency law.
Swamy has been targeting Kejriwal of late. Earlier this week, he joined a protest fast by one of the Delhi BJP MPs Mahesh Girri against Kejriwal where he declared he would go after the Chief Minister the way he took on RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.
- Jun 23, 2016 at 7:46 pmHe means to say that he cleared 2 most difficult exams without merit. lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Without IITJEE, even a PM son cannot get into IIT. lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Quota you are talking is for M.sc / mtech 5 year course and kejriwal has done B.tech from IIT-KGP.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Jusyt bcoz your PM Degree is fake doesn't make his every opponent fake like him.Reply
- Jun 24, 2016 at 4:59 pmI am saddened to see the time wasted by our leaders wasting their time in unwanted things instead of running the nation. Academic degrees have nothing to do with leadership. Exampes:lt;br/gt;1. The greatest and honest leader of Independent India has ever seen is Sri. K. Kamaraj. He never entered any academic Insution even to escape from lt;br/gt;scorching sun or pouring rain. At least some residents of present day Hastinapuri will agree that Sri Kamaraj is a better administrator than the brilliant IIT graduate.lt;br/gt;2. When Prof. Einstein was offered the Presidency of Israel he declined because he remembered the words of George Bernard Shaw “"Politics is the last resort for the scoundrels”, In our country you guys are proving “"Politics is the first resort for the scoundrels”. lt;br/gt;As one who has spent half a century in the academic world I exhort my colleagues to draw a Lakshman circle around our GURUKULAS and do not make our kids the sacrificial lambs for the BIRIYANI of the Scoundrals.lt;br/gt;Vande MatharamReply
- Jun 24, 2016 at 12:39 pmHe must have ped the exams by copying.Reply
- Jun 24, 2016 at 12:38 pmRead the news correctly. Swamy asked the admission process of degreewal. How the SC/ST is concerned here. If degreewal has any ranking IIT would have reported that. He used corrupt way hence not disclosed.Reply
- Jun 23, 2016 at 6:12 pmHis Higher Secondary school examinations mark sheet may be obtained from the state examination board .Reply
- Jun 23, 2016 at 9:00 pmKEJRIWAL SHOULD GIVE DETAILS OF HOW HE GOT ADMISSION. WHY HE IS SILENT. WHAT CONSPIRACY HE WANT TO HIDE.Reply
- Jun 24, 2016 at 9:41 am, Kejri is not SC/ST. He got admission thru bribe. He didnt clear JEE. Moron like him can't clear JEE. He is a brainless creature. Prove that he cleared JEE.Reply
- Jun 24, 2016 at 9:46 amThere was a fake quota in IIT Kh. Get ur facts right. Do some research. Dont give home cooked gyan.Reply
- Jun 24, 2016 at 12:06 pmKejriwal got admission through "faculty and insider help" without JEE rankReply
- Jun 24, 2016 at 12:05 pmTill 1990, there was an unofficial quota for "faculty recommendations" which was illegal but still existed by evading attention. Get your facts straightReply
