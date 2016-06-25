Subramanian Swamy denies taking swipe at Arun Jaitley, says he looks ‘very smart’ in a coat

Latest News
Subramanian Swamy also refuted media reports that the BJP was angry over his recent comments on Twitter.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 25, 2016 4:56 pm
Subramanian Swamy, Subramanian Swamy Arun JAitley, Subramanian swamy twitter, Subramanian Swamy Jaitley, J Subramanian Swamy also refuted media reports that the BJP was angry over his recent comments on Twitter. (file photo)

BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy Saturday denied targeting Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his recent tweets on ministers looking like “waiters” in coat and tie.

“If I want to target someone, I do it openly. In fact Mr Jaitley looks very smart in a coat,” said Swamy.

On Friday, Swamy posted on Twitter: “BJP should direct our Ministers to wear traditional and modernised Indian clothes while abroad. In coat and tie they look like waiters.”

While he didn’t name any minister, the tweet came within minutes of TV channels beaming images of Jaitley wearing a coat and tie, meeting officials and business delegates in Beijing while on an official visit.

Swamy also refuted media reports that the BJP was angry over his recent comments on the micro-blogging site.

“All such reports are false. I am addressing party meetings,” said Swamy.

Senior BJP leaders said that Swamy had overstepped the “limits of decency” while “weakening the foundations of the government” with his public criticism, including what could be construed as personal attacks against Jaitley.

