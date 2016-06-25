Subramanian Swamy denies taking swipe at Arun Jaitley, says he looks ‘very smart’ in a coat

BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy Saturday denied targeting Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his recent tweets on ministers looking like “waiters” in coat and tie.
“If I want to target someone, I do it openly. In fact Mr Jaitley looks very smart in a coat,” said Swamy.
On Friday, Swamy posted on Twitter: “BJP should direct our Ministers to wear traditional and modernised Indian clothes while abroad. In coat and tie they look like waiters.”
While he didn’t name any minister, the tweet came within minutes of TV channels beaming images of Jaitley wearing a coat and tie, meeting officials and business delegates in Beijing while on an official visit.
READ | Swamy takes another swipe at Jaitley, BJP headache gets worse
Swamy also refuted media reports that the BJP was angry over his recent comments on the micro-blogging site.
“All such reports are false. I am addressing party meetings,” said Swamy.
Senior BJP leaders said that Swamy had overstepped the “limits of decency” while “weakening the foundations of the government” with his public criticism, including what could be construed as personal attacks against Jaitley.
- Jun 25, 2016 at 12:03 pmIgnored!Reply
- Jun 25, 2016 at 2:05 pmFunnyReply
- Jun 25, 2016 at 3:13 pmSS is becoming a nuisance old senile man...Reply
- Jun 25, 2016 at 7:10 pmWhy did Modi get Swamy into the Parliament? lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Coz Swamy threatened Modi that he would 'expose' Modi in-front of his bhakts!Reply
- Jun 25, 2016 at 7:00 pmnot as intelligent as you though, vijay!Reply
- Jun 25, 2016 at 12:51 pmfirts stich proper size shirt , side arms are covering palms also - who is u r tailor - R2S,Reply
- Jun 25, 2016 at 4:56 pmToo much FUSS about Dress ! What is Traditional ? It keeps changing with times eh !lt;br/gt;Else oldest mode of Adam and Eve (dress ? they wore?) should br Norm eh !! Must lt;br/gt;accept change but ensure decency in Public !! It is women in West that flout this need; lt;br/gt;wear Revealing gown (part only) displaying bust and hips thighs too much ! SAD /BAD !Reply
- Jun 25, 2016 at 5:08 pmperverted intelligent.Reply
- Jun 25, 2016 at 9:32 pmHe should focus more on exposing wrongs in our systems, rather then cementing first and then taking words backReply
- Jun 26, 2016 at 2:11 amHum,,Swami ke backend me laat padi hai...Reply
- Jun 25, 2016 at 7:18 pmOne must seriously analyze Swami's comments on Jaitley which is like a chilly powder mixed with orange juice.Reply
- Jun 25, 2016 at 2:16 pmAll those who call Dr. Swamy a loose cannon, misguided missile etc very well know that they will be decimated if he becomes the FM.Reply
- Jun 25, 2016 at 1:55 pmRead todays article on performance gurus website pgurusdotcom on Shaktikanta Das and you will know why Dr. Swamy wants these Trojan horses flushed out.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;The current FM seems to be protecting the UPA scamsters.Reply
- Jun 25, 2016 at 3:37 pmDear Swamy why does the government not go after all these terrorists that kill and maim the soldiers? You are too busy trying to unseat the educated bankers and economists, while letting the soldiers die in the borders. It is high time you made your opinions known about the nexus between drug lords in India and terrorism.Reply
- Jun 25, 2016 at 2:50 pmWhat Modi , Shah and Jaitley have done to expedite various cases against Congress and other UPA leaders involved in different scams, the basis on which Modi won 2014 elections. It seems BJP and Congress are hand in glove to protect each other.Reply
- Jun 25, 2016 at 11:37 amSwamy has been shown his place again.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Give it Modi and Shah,they have shown who calls the shots in the BJP.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;First time he was asked keep off was when he said nothing in the DA Case after having been the Man who went to Court.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Then Swamy said nothing in the run up to the TN Elections and on the 570 Crores.Reply
- Jun 25, 2016 at 3:20 pmFoot in the mouth disease. RSS and BJP tell swamy to convert her daughter from muslim to hindu. Bjp wale congress ki xeroxe copy banene me lage hein.Reply
- Jun 25, 2016 at 1:04 pmHe is India's answer to Donald TrumpReply
- Jun 25, 2016 at 1:36 pmYes what Dr.Swamy states i right and if he targets any individual irrespective of the post he occupies he will openly air his opinion without any fear !!! Hope Jaitley is pleased with his comments on suit boot sarkar ?????Reply
- Jun 25, 2016 at 11:50 amSwami? Where you in Dhoti and full white or yellow shirt with a southern or saaffron attire when you were in Harvard?Or you were in a suit. Think and introspect before comments.Reply
- Jun 25, 2016 at 12:15 pmSWAMY NOT TALKING ABOUT JATLEY HE TALKING ABOUT MODY LOOK LIKE WAITERReply
