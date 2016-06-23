Not bothered about Arun Jaitley’s comments on CEA: Subramanian Swamy

A day after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley came out in defence of Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian, BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said that he is not bothered about Jaitley’s comments and will talk to party President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issues if and when required.
“Jaitleyji kya bole, kya nhi bole iss se mujhe kya lena dena. Will talk to party president and PM when required, right now it’s not needed as I’ve said what I had to say,” said Swamy.
Swamy today suspended his demand to sack Subramanian after the BJP reiterated that the party does not share his views and Jaitley expressed confidence in the CEA. Swamy alleged that Subramanian adopted an “anti-India” stance in the past.
In response to Swamy’s tweets on Subramanian, Jaitley yesterday said: “The government has full confidence in CEA Arvind Subramanian. His advice to government from time to time has been of great value.”
