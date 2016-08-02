Latest News

Sonia Gandhi Varanasi roadshow: Here’s the full itinerary

Congress' social media team has also been running a campaign called 'Dard-e-Banaras'.

August 3, 2016
sonia gandhi, varanasi, varanasi road show, sonia gandhi roadshow, narendra modi, narendra modi varanasi, congress roadshow, congress roadshow varanasi, uttar pradesh elections, up elections, up assembly elections The poster released by Congress Party ahead of Sonia Gandhi’s roadshow in Varanasi.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi is all set to carry out a road show in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The event follows a road show and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s rally in that state, marking the beginning of the party’s election campaign ahead of Assembly elections scheduled in 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had fought and won the Varanasi seat for the first time during the 2014 general elections. It was also one of the most interesting contests to watch as Aam Aadmi Party convener and current Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took on Modi at Varanasi.

Sonia Gandhi’s roadshow is evidently an attempt to challenge the work done by PM Modi in his Lok Sabha constituency in the last two years and also to woo the Dalit and Brahmin voters in the state. Sonia will spend around eight hours in Varanasi for her roadshow and she will also visit the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple to conclude her visit.

This is her first visit to Varansi in a decade. Congress’ social media team has also been running a campaign called ‘Dard-e-Banaras’ trying to highlight problems faced by various communities even after two years of Modi’s rule. This is also seen as an attempt to target BJP’s face in UP elections as the party has not yet declared any chief ministerial candidate.

WATCH VIDEO: Keystrokes: Sonia Gandhi, Sheila Dikhit Have An Eye On UP

 

Here is the full itinerary of her visit:

Sonia will leave from Delhi and reach Varanasi’s Babatpur airport at around 11 am and straight away leave for Circuit House via Tarna, Gilat Bazar. Around 10,000 bikers are expected to join her cavalcade traveling from airport to Circuit House.

After a brief halt and tea break at Circuit House, her 6.4 km long roadshow will commence at 1:00 pm and culminate at Kamlapathi Tripathi Smarak at around 3:00 pm. The rally will pass through Chaukaghat, Peelikothi, Maidagin and Kabirchaura. At the Smarak, Gandhi will address the media for a few minutes before moving back to Circuit House.

At 5:45 pm, she is scheduled to leave for Kashi Vishwanath Temple for darshan and then address the media after that. After addressing the media, Gandhi will travel back to Babatpur Airport and take a flight for Delhi at 7 pm.

  1. A
    arun dass
    Aug 2, 2016 at 3:03 pm
    U ARE ND JAIN , U ARE ND TIWARY
    Reply
    1. A
      arun dass
      Aug 2, 2016 at 3:04 pm
      U ARE NOT ND JAIN , U ARE ND TIWARY
      Reply
      1. C
        cg
        Aug 2, 2016 at 9:12 am
        Congress need to decide whether Sonia hi leading them or Rahul hi leading them. To revive you need a hard working full time dedicated Congress leader. Sometimes people wonder is Sonia hi back in action? In politics precision is important. Congressmen may say anything but the reality is he gives an impression to people that he is not serious.There is no consistency in Congress. Without addressing this full time leadership in Congress they are just wasting time, money and energy UP
        Reply
        1. V
          VISWALINGAM
          Aug 2, 2016 at 7:22 am
          Reply
          1. V
            VISWALINGAM
            Aug 2, 2016 at 7:21 am
            Reply
            1. V
              VISWALINGAM
              Aug 2, 2016 at 7:19 am
              Reply
              1. V
                VISWALINGAM
                Aug 2, 2016 at 7:21 am
                Reply
                1. V
                  VISWALINGAM
                  Aug 2, 2016 at 7:21 am
                  Reply
                  1. V
                    VISWALINGAM
                    Aug 2, 2016 at 7:23 am
                    Reply
                    1. V
                      VISWALINGAM
                      Aug 2, 2016 at 7:23 am
                      Reply
                      1. N
                        N.D.Jain ND
                        Aug 2, 2016 at 8:54 am
                        You are not Viswalingam, but dog's lingam.
                        Reply
                        1. M
                          meher
                          Aug 25, 2016 at 6:19 am
                          Same soniaji won Congress twice
                          Reply
                          1. S
                            sense
                            Aug 4, 2016 at 6:42 am
                            Get well soon madam soniaji.
                            Reply
                            1. R
                              RAMASWAMY
                              Aug 2, 2016 at 7:48 am
                              ARE YOU IN SOUND MENTAL CONDITION? YOU ARE LITTERING YOUR FILTH ONE AFTER OTHER WITHOUT ANY SENSE.
                              Reply
                              1. R
                                RAMASWAMY
                                Aug 2, 2016 at 7:49 am
                                DON'T WASTE THE BYTES OF COMPUTER STORAGE, IF NOT THE PAPERS.
                                Reply
                                1. S
                                  STCHANDRASEKHAR BABU
                                  Aug 2, 2016 at 12:04 pm
                                  Sri Viswalingam, I am not a supporter of congress nor Sonia. All these column are seen by lacs of people. Atleast for decorum sake, let us be polite in our language.
                                  Reply
                                  1. Load More Comments

