Sonia Gandhi pays obeisance on Prakash Parv

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday paid obeisance to 10th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji as the nation celebrates 350th Prakash Parv. Gandhi said that Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji was not only creator of the gracious “Khalsa,” but was also a renowned spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher.

He sacrificed his entire life at the altar of safeguarding the rights of underprivileged and fought against injustice, tyranny and social differences. “It is a day to rededicate ourselves to the ideals of equality, brotherhood and compassion as epitomised by Guru Gobind Singhji, she said. His profound message of leading an honest, truthful and virtuous life continues to guide and inspire entire humanity,” she said.