Sheila Dikshit on water tanker scam: Probe politically motivated, timing questionable

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit Friday rubbished allegations linking her to 400-crore water tanker scam as “politically motivated”, a day after Lt Governor Najeeb Jung ordered a probe into it by Delhi government’s Anti Corruption Branch.

The Congress veteran also questioned the timing of the probe saying it was ordered when preparations for crucial polls in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh were picking up momentum.

She also suggested that Jung may have been under political pressure to order probe into the case pointing that he was sitting on so many other recommendations of the AAP government.

“The allegations are politically motivated. It was not my decision to procure the water tankers. It was a collective decision by a board comprising DJB CEO, engineers and experts. A BJP MLA and two municipal councillors were also part of the decision making process,” Dikshit said.

Questioning timing of the probe, she said, “it makes it clear that a motivated campaign is being launched against me.”

There was speculation that Dikshit may be made the Congress’ chief ministerial face for next year’s assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh or may be given a major role in party’s campaign for assembly polls in Punjab.

“I do not remember the details of the procurement process. But I can confidently say that a transparent process was followed. The allegations were totally baseless,” she said.

A report of a fact-finding panel on the alleged 400-crore water tanker scam linking Dikshit was yesterday forwarded to anti-graft agency ACB by Jung for further investigation.

The report by a committee of the Delhi Jal Board was sent to Jung by the AAP government for probe by either CBI or

Delhi’s Anti Corruption Branch following persistent demand bythe city BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

Water Minister Kapil Mishra today said BJP was trying protect the former Delhi CM and that he has given “all evidences” against her in the scam to Jung.

“I have given all the evidences against her. Now, it is up to the BJP government to take action and put her into jail,” said Mishra.

ACB chief M K Meena said all aspects of the case including whether the AAP government was sitting over the file relating to the case will be probed.

Mishra on June 12 had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jung recommending either CBI or ACB probe against Dikshit in connection with alleged water tanker scam.

“LG has forwarded the committee’s report to the ACB for appropriate action in the matter. He has also forwarded

Gupta’s complaint that the Delhi chief minister suppressed the report of the fact-finding committee for 11 months,” a government source said.

Last week, the AAP government had made the committee’s report public after Gupta demanded from Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly to do the same.

