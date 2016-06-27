Sheila Dikshit ‘declines’ Congress’ offer to name her CM face for UP polls

Latest News
Sheila Dikshit rejected Congress' advances towards making her the CM face for the UP polls: report.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 27, 2016 3:00 pm
Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit has reportedly turned down the Congress high command’s offer to make her the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

NDTV on Monday reported that Dikshit has rejected the party’s advances towards making her the CM face for the polls.

On June 16, Dikshit met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul in Delhi triggering speculation among party circles that she might be named as the chief ministerial candidate ahead of the UP polls.

Earlier, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who was roped in by the Congress to guide the party ahead of assembly polls in Punjab and UP, proposed fielding Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi’s as the party’s CM face; but the idea was soon dropped.

Dikshit is currently embroiled in a water tanker ‘scam’ with the Aam Aadmi Party accusing her of impropriety. The case was handed to the Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau, who registered an FIR and said she could be called in for questioning.

  1. V
    VP Joshi
    Jun 27, 2016 at 5:28 am
    Like Arjuna in the Gita, she does not know whether it would be better to win or to lose the election in UP! She has no Krishna to guide her, so running away is the only choice!
    Reply
    1. R
      Rajesh
      Jun 27, 2016 at 4:54 am
      She cannot be the CM face. But she is fit to be the CM .
      Reply
      1. B
        BN Anand
        Jun 28, 2016 at 12:02 am
        In present times, no congress leader will ever like to be projected as the future CM of any state going to polls. That will be highly suicidal for the political career of those leaders. Let Rahul or Sonia hi lead the party from front instead of finding some scapegoat for the impending defeats the congress leaders fear. Punjab is another example where two leaders have already refused to be incharge of polls. It is ironic that the CM jobs are for in congress party for which at one time there used be bloodshed for such congress positions.
        Reply
        1. C
          chandrakanth
          Jun 27, 2016 at 8:01 am
          Is this report is a media creation??? She is above to retired now
          Reply
          1. V
            Velayudham
            Jun 27, 2016 at 10:55 pm
            Shukr hai Jan e!!! Delhi voters will like drama actors only their CMs/ministers.
            Reply
            1. R
              Rishi Raj
              Jun 27, 2016 at 5:32 am
              It seems that Congress has completely run out of ideas and leaders. Ms. Dixit has rightly declined to lead the party in U P.
              Reply
              1. M
                M Vyas
                Jun 27, 2016 at 5:12 am
                Her honest forcast for UP. election.....Congress has no chance to win this state ....
                Reply
                1. M
                  Manzoor
                  Jun 27, 2016 at 5:30 am
                  She said NO or forced to say so.
                  Reply
                  1. M
                    madhukar nikam
                    Jun 27, 2016 at 8:01 am
                    Good she saved herself from a bad bargain....
                    Reply
                    1. G
                      Ghoda Murshatpur
                      Jun 27, 2016 at 10:12 am
                      No one retires in politics.
                      Reply
                      1. P
                        Pradeep Phadke
                        Jun 27, 2016 at 9:10 am
                        Dixit knows that Congress has no hope in UP ,on it's own or in alliance with any party. Why should she stick her neck out and save the GaGa party from embarrment?
                        Reply
                        1. G
                          g
                          Jun 27, 2016 at 4:51 pm
                          Sensible decision-Otherwise the Congress Party will blame Sheila for the loss while Sonia and Rahul will walk around like leaders, which they are not. lt;br/gt;Sonia and Rahul should be held responsible for every Congress Party losses. They are the leaders of the party. They did not even resign after the biggest loss in Lok Sabha election.
                          Reply
                          1. C
                            Chotey lal
                            Jun 27, 2016 at 10:44 am
                            why not make Rahul the CM candidate and see the result if he succeeds then he will have a better chance in next Loksabha election
                            Reply
                            1. M
                              Maadasami
                              Jun 27, 2016 at 4:55 am
                              THIS IS A CLEAR INDICATION THE BEIGINING OF THE INEVITABLE END OF GOP OF INDIA. The senior party leaders will go away one by one - do you think they can stand before Rahul with folded hands and prostrate before the Italian anymore? NO WAY
                              Reply
                              1. S
                                Sphinx
                                Jun 27, 2016 at 1:10 pm
                                Rahul will be worse than Akhilesh Yadav as CM.
                                Reply
                                1. Y
                                  yousef
                                  Jun 27, 2016 at 5:46 am
                                  She aint no sacrificial Bakra. She is as cautious as Priyanka, to ensure that she does not mis-fire before the next Delhi Elections. Problem is there will be nothing to fire in Congress by next elections. The end of the road after Rahul is nearing.
                                  Reply
