Shashi Tharoor writes to party explaining praise for Modi

Under attack from within, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday wrote to the party explaining his controversial praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi making it clear that he stood committed to the organisation and the principles of secularism.

In a letter to Ajay Maken, Chairman of the AICC Communication Department, he has said “by praising him (Modi) for specific things, we help frame public expectation of his continued behaviour and raise the bar against which we will judge him in future”.

Tharoor’s letter comes against the backdrop of strong criticism from Congress MP Mani Shankar Aiyar calling him “immature” and a “chameleon. He had said yesterday he was “deeply disappointed” that an “intelligent” man like Tharoor should want to rush to judgement in this manner and come out with this effusive remarks.

Another senior leader Digvijay Singh on Friday advised Tharoor, who had written an article in an American news website in which he head said Modi was looking to turn himself from a “hate figure into an avatar of modernity and progress”, not to jump to conclusions.

The Congress party itself had yesterday distanced itself from Tharoor’s praise of Modi and said they were his personal views.

Party sources today said that the party feels the matter should be put to rest now with Tharoor’s explanation.

