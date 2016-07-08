Manifesto row: SGPC to move court against AAP for ‘hurting Sikh sentiments’

The manifesto cover that sparked a row. Express The manifesto cover that sparked a row. Express

THE SHIROMANI Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) Thursday announced that it will move court against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for comparing its youth manifesto to the Sikh holy book and also for superimposing its party symbol — broom — on the picture of the Golden Temple on the manifesto’s cover.

“We will file a court case in Amritsar against (AAP national convenor and) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders Ashish Khetan and Kanwar Sandhu. They have committed a blunder that cannot be undone by an apology. They have to bear the consequences for hurting Sikh religious sentiments and taking political mileage by using the photograph of Golden Temple and a broom,” said SGPC chief Avtar Singh Makkar.

Asked why similar action was not taken against Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia when he allegedly distorted Gurbani (holy text), Makkar termed that incident an “unintentional mistake”.

“SGPC is not being biased. We are not favoring any particular party, but AAP’s manifesto has hurt Sikh religious feelings across the world and thus legal action is being taken by SGPC,” he said, while refusing to comment on why no legal action was taken against Majithia.

