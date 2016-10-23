Latest News
  • Samajwadi Party row LIVE: Mulayam’s party on brink of split as CM sacks Shivpal; Ramgopal expelled

Samajwadi Party row LIVE: Mulayam’s party on brink of split as CM sacks Shivpal; Ramgopal expelled

Ruling Samajwadi Party appeared to be headed for a split as Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his party supremo and father Mulayam Singh were engaged in an open face-off, sacking each other's loyalists Shivpal Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 24, 2016 11:39 am
akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party, uttar pradesh, shivpal yadav, mulayam singh yadav, shivpal yadav sacked, akhilesh sacks shivpal yadav, uttar pradesh politics, uttar pradesh elections, up assembly elections, uttar pradesh assembly elections Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addresses after distribution of ration cards under the National Food Security Act at CM residence in Lucknow on Wednesday. PTI Photo by Nand Kumar (PTI10_19_2016_000081B)

The turf war in Samajwadi Party took a new turn on Sunday after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav sacked his uncle and senior party leader Shivpal Yadav from the cabinet along with three others. The news came after Akhilesh called a meeting of legislators at party office in Lucknow at 11:00 am this  morning.

WATCH VIDEO |

 

Mainpuri MLA Raju Yadav spoke after attending the meeting saying: “Chief Minister said that whoever is close to Amar Singh cannot be a part of my cabinet.” News agency ANI reported that Shivpal Yadav reached party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence immediately after the news surfaced.

The rift in Samajwadi Party had become apparent after party’s mining minister Gayatri Prajapati was sacked by Akhilesh following which Mualayam Singh Yadav stripped him of the status of party president and appointed Shivpal Yadav to the position.

Two weeks after Prajapati’s expulsion, he was re inducted in the cabinet. Amar Singh – who shares a close relationship with Mulayam Singh Yadav – recently made a comeback to the party after six years and was given a Rajya Sabha seat.

  1. C
    crickin
    Oct 23, 2016 at 3:14 pm
    jaiho indian demo cra xy
    Reply
    1. M
      Michellegt;Vedicgt;human
      Oct 23, 2016 at 9:09 am
      Mullah AZAM KHOR,----first needs to be sacked,--every thing else apart from family feud will start to float to surface,----there is a lot more than a family feud,----SP is a cousin of CONGIE family run party who are full of tractors,---betrayals,---scammers,---looters,---converters and supporters of terrorists not forgetting the conversion of innocent Hindu girls trapped in love jihad by mullah AZAM KHOR and Italian bar dancer Sonia GUNDI,---BJP is out for a political surgical strike,----so beware,--NDA is the current and future DNA of Hindustan,--JAI HIND.
      Reply
      1. S
        SubbuI
        Oct 23, 2016 at 3:27 pm
        AMAR SINGH WAS PLANTED IN SP BY KALNAYAK GUNDE SHAH .AND HE IS DOING HIS JOB WONDERFULY. BUT PLEASE WAIT FOT TWIST IN THE TALE.lt;br/gt;RAMAYAN, MAHA BHARATH ALL HAPPENED BECAUCE WOMEN.AND ULTIMATELY TRUTH PREVAILED.
        Reply
        1. A
          Abbiya
          Oct 23, 2016 at 11:48 am
          Akhlesh Yadau is the best CM in india. But feku and company with chaddi gang don't like to Akhlesh yadau government again in power .most of Hindu extremists was created crime in up they want to destroy the Akhlesh government image. India need one more hindu taliban muft bharat movement .
          Reply
          1. D
            Dev Verma
            Oct 23, 2016 at 1:19 pm
            Good beginning !
            Reply
            1. K
              Kejriwal Fan
              Oct 23, 2016 at 8:05 am
              SP must merge with AAP so that expertise from both these parties can serve for the well-being of the muslims of uttar pradesh
              Reply
              1. K
                KS KUMAR
                Oct 23, 2016 at 12:35 pm
                If anybody cannot perform even in bed you will blame Modi.
                Reply
                1. K
                  Krishnan Ram
                  Oct 23, 2016 at 9:47 am
                  The party chief has not taught his parivar "united we stand divided we fall". SP had a choice for caring for UP or its own members. SP has chosen the later. i do not mind losing and you shoudn't either and I do not care who takes UP. Silver platter for Maya.
                  Reply
                  1. L
                    Lalu
                    Oct 23, 2016 at 11:40 am
                    This is the effect of Mulayam's karma. Well well. The end of another dynasty is around the corner.
                    Reply
                    1. L
                      L bhadrapati Devi
                      Oct 23, 2016 at 11:15 am
                      Next step will be horizontal split of SP along the Mullah Royal family. UP is famous for export of poverty and Goondagiri in India under the sponsored ship of SP.
                      Reply
                      1. A
                        Ashok Mazumdar
                        Oct 23, 2016 at 11:30 am
                        It is just like BCCI, having Wealth. Loot and Run
                        Reply
                        1. A
                          Ashok Mazumdar
                          Oct 23, 2016 at 11:32 am
                          Match Fixings.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;It Will be same again, after Amar Singh Exposes The Video of Mulayam n Shivpal Yadav.
                          Reply
                          1. M
                            mathimathi
                            Oct 23, 2016 at 9:42 am
                            yah isaka opt samay hai Daliton tatha mumaan ekata ek badee paraajay mein BJP in uttar pradesh dene ke lie bihaar kee tarah.
                            Reply
                            1. J
                              Jayaraman Nagarajan
                              Oct 23, 2016 at 8:16 am
                              Cat and Mouse story . position changes between uncle and nephew Netaji blesses both and every family feud
                              Reply
                              1. P
                                PRAVIN S
                                Oct 23, 2016 at 1:41 pm
                                this is modus operendi of shadow boxing - they purposefully preplanned split and then can take different idiologies - and then again fool people and unite to retain power - like shiv sena did by splitting - as MNS
                                Reply
                                1. K
                                  Kabir Singh
                                  Oct 23, 2016 at 3:21 pm
                                  Akhilesh Yadav is the best CM ever.May God bless him,as it take guts to rebel against your father.He is morally and ethically upright. Though lacks some practicality,but we need ethical leaders,practical toh Modiji bhi hain
                                  Reply
                                  1. K
                                    Kabir Singh
                                    Oct 23, 2016 at 3:33 pm
                                    High time people understand what happened.lt;br/gt;Round 1 Ashoka hotel: Meeting of Ex MCI chief Desai who is one of the most corrupt person in India but close to Amit Shah,Zee news chief Subhash Chandra,Amar Singh.Conspiracy finalizedlt;br/gt;Round 2:Subhash Chandra and Amar Singh sponsor reception of Shivpal's son in Delhi.lt;br/gt;Round 3 Meeting of Shivpal,Amar Singh and Senior BJP leaderlt;br/gt;Round 4 Target Akhilesh,add Quami Ekta Dallt;br/gt;Round 5 do everything possible to make Akhilesh lose groundlt;br/gt;Round 6 Mulayam Singh blackmailedlt;br/gt;Round 7 feud lt;br/gt;We all know what is happening knowlt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Support Akhilesh who deserves your vote and empathy because he has chosen a path of righteousness.It needs very strong character and head to go against your father.He is leader of every caste and religion,do not malign him,he has done great work which no other goverent in UP since 1980s has done.lt;br/gt;All CMs like Kalgan Singh,Mulayam Singh,Rajnath Singh,Old Guptaji,Mayawati .....have been of old order who just wanted to be in power at any cost and polarized UP on basis of caste and religion.lt;br/gt;Akhilesh Zindabad
                                    Reply
                                    1. K
                                      Kabir Singh
                                      Oct 23, 2016 at 3:14 pm
                                      You owe your performance in bed to Modi.Like your father who bought hedgewar for showing him the way in first night
                                      Reply
                                      1. G
                                        gopel
                                        Oct 23, 2016 at 6:42 pm
                                        Amir sings love towards rakth beej. He doesn't like Midiji because there is no Rakth beej
                                        Reply
                                        1. S
                                          Sheik Mohamed
                                          Oct 23, 2016 at 7:51 am
                                          People of UP have no concern about family feud in ruling SP, we only want good atmosphere of Law and order situation, good governance, development/progress in Fast manner and want to live peacefully there. More over it is prerogative of CM to choose and drop cabinet colleagues/ministers.
                                          Reply
                                          1. S
                                            Sheik Mohamed
                                            Oct 23, 2016 at 2:18 pm
                                            The time is now ripe for to seek fresh mandate from peoples of UP and to Dissolve embly and to impose President's rule there. SP men may sit in their homes to sort out their family matter, which worsened the situation now about State's administration which deserves and crying for immediate attention owing to bad law and order situation prevailing there.
                                            Reply
