Samajwadi Party row LIVE: Mulayam’s party on brink of split as CM sacks Shivpal; Ramgopal expelled

The turf war in Samajwadi Party took a new turn on Sunday after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav sacked his uncle and senior party leader Shivpal Yadav from the cabinet along with three others. The news came after Akhilesh called a meeting of legislators at party office in Lucknow at 11:00 am this morning.
Mainpuri MLA Raju Yadav spoke after attending the meeting saying: “Chief Minister said that whoever is close to Amar Singh cannot be a part of my cabinet.” News agency ANI reported that Shivpal Yadav reached party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence immediately after the news surfaced.
The rift in Samajwadi Party had become apparent after party’s mining minister Gayatri Prajapati was sacked by Akhilesh following which Mualayam Singh Yadav stripped him of the status of party president and appointed Shivpal Yadav to the position.
Two weeks after Prajapati’s expulsion, he was re inducted in the cabinet. Amar Singh – who shares a close relationship with Mulayam Singh Yadav – recently made a comeback to the party after six years and was given a Rajya Sabha seat.
- Oct 23, 2016 at 3:14 pmjaiho indian demo cra xyReply
- Oct 23, 2016 at 9:09 amMullah AZAM KHOR,----first needs to be sacked,--every thing else apart from family feud will start to float to surface,----there is a lot more than a family feud,----SP is a cousin of CONGIE family run party who are full of tractors,---betrayals,---scammers,---looters,---converters and supporters of terrorists not forgetting the conversion of innocent Hindu girls trapped in love jihad by mullah AZAM KHOR and Italian bar dancer Sonia GUNDI,---BJP is out for a political surgical strike,----so beware,--NDA is the current and future DNA of Hindustan,--JAI HIND.Reply
- Oct 23, 2016 at 3:27 pmAMAR SINGH WAS PLANTED IN SP BY KALNAYAK GUNDE SHAH .AND HE IS DOING HIS JOB WONDERFULY. BUT PLEASE WAIT FOT TWIST IN THE TALE.lt;br/gt;RAMAYAN, MAHA BHARATH ALL HAPPENED BECAUCE WOMEN.AND ULTIMATELY TRUTH PREVAILED.Reply
- Oct 23, 2016 at 11:48 amAkhlesh Yadau is the best CM in india. But feku and company with chaddi gang don't like to Akhlesh yadau government again in power .most of Hindu extremists was created crime in up they want to destroy the Akhlesh government image. India need one more hindu taliban muft bharat movement .Reply
- Oct 23, 2016 at 1:19 pmGood beginning !Reply
- Oct 23, 2016 at 8:05 amSP must merge with AAP so that expertise from both these parties can serve for the well-being of the muslims of uttar pradeshReply
- Oct 23, 2016 at 12:35 pmIf anybody cannot perform even in bed you will blame Modi.Reply
- Oct 23, 2016 at 9:47 amThe party chief has not taught his parivar "united we stand divided we fall". SP had a choice for caring for UP or its own members. SP has chosen the later. i do not mind losing and you shoudn't either and I do not care who takes UP. Silver platter for Maya.Reply
- Oct 23, 2016 at 11:40 amThis is the effect of Mulayam's karma. Well well. The end of another dynasty is around the corner.Reply
- Oct 23, 2016 at 11:15 amNext step will be horizontal split of SP along the Mullah Royal family. UP is famous for export of poverty and Goondagiri in India under the sponsored ship of SP.Reply
- Oct 23, 2016 at 11:30 amIt is just like BCCI, having Wealth. Loot and RunReply
- Oct 23, 2016 at 11:32 amMatch Fixings.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;It Will be same again, after Amar Singh Exposes The Video of Mulayam n Shivpal Yadav.Reply
- Oct 23, 2016 at 9:42 amyah isaka opt samay hai Daliton tatha mumaan ekata ek badee paraajay mein BJP in uttar pradesh dene ke lie bihaar kee tarah.Reply
- Oct 23, 2016 at 8:16 amCat and Mouse story . position changes between uncle and nephew Netaji blesses both and every family feudReply
- Oct 23, 2016 at 1:41 pmthis is modus operendi of shadow boxing - they purposefully preplanned split and then can take different idiologies - and then again fool people and unite to retain power - like shiv sena did by splitting - as MNSReply
- Oct 23, 2016 at 3:21 pmAkhilesh Yadav is the best CM ever.May God bless him,as it take guts to rebel against your father.He is morally and ethically upright. Though lacks some practicality,but we need ethical leaders,practical toh Modiji bhi hainReply
- Oct 23, 2016 at 3:33 pmHigh time people understand what happened.lt;br/gt;Round 1 Ashoka hotel: Meeting of Ex MCI chief Desai who is one of the most corrupt person in India but close to Amit Shah,Zee news chief Subhash Chandra,Amar Singh.Conspiracy finalizedlt;br/gt;Round 2:Subhash Chandra and Amar Singh sponsor reception of Shivpal's son in Delhi.lt;br/gt;Round 3 Meeting of Shivpal,Amar Singh and Senior BJP leaderlt;br/gt;Round 4 Target Akhilesh,add Quami Ekta Dallt;br/gt;Round 5 do everything possible to make Akhilesh lose groundlt;br/gt;Round 6 Mulayam Singh blackmailedlt;br/gt;Round 7 feud lt;br/gt;We all know what is happening knowlt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Support Akhilesh who deserves your vote and empathy because he has chosen a path of righteousness.It needs very strong character and head to go against your father.He is leader of every caste and religion,do not malign him,he has done great work which no other goverent in UP since 1980s has done.lt;br/gt;All CMs like Kalgan Singh,Mulayam Singh,Rajnath Singh,Old Guptaji,Mayawati .....have been of old order who just wanted to be in power at any cost and polarized UP on basis of caste and religion.lt;br/gt;Akhilesh ZindabadReply
- Oct 23, 2016 at 3:14 pmYou owe your performance in bed to Modi.Like your father who bought hedgewar for showing him the way in first nightReply
- Oct 23, 2016 at 6:42 pmAmir sings love towards rakth beej. He doesn't like Midiji because there is no Rakth beejReply
- Oct 23, 2016 at 7:51 amPeople of UP have no concern about family feud in ruling SP, we only want good atmosphere of Law and order situation, good governance, development/progress in Fast manner and want to live peacefully there. More over it is prerogative of CM to choose and drop cabinet colleagues/ministers.Reply
- Oct 23, 2016 at 2:18 pmThe time is now ripe for to seek fresh mandate from peoples of UP and to Dissolve embly and to impose President's rule there. SP men may sit in their homes to sort out their family matter, which worsened the situation now about State's administration which deserves and crying for immediate attention owing to bad law and order situation prevailing there.Reply
