Samajwadi Party row LIVE: Mulayam’s party on brink of split as CM sacks Shivpal; Ramgopal expelled

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addresses after distribution of ration cards under the National Food Security Act at CM residence in Lucknow on Wednesday. PTI Photo by Nand Kumar (PTI10_19_2016_000081B)

The turf war in Samajwadi Party took a new turn on Sunday after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav sacked his uncle and senior party leader Shivpal Yadav from the cabinet along with three others. The news came after Akhilesh called a meeting of legislators at party office in Lucknow at 11:00 am this morning.

Mainpuri MLA Raju Yadav spoke after attending the meeting saying: “Chief Minister said that whoever is close to Amar Singh cannot be a part of my cabinet.” News agency ANI reported that Shivpal Yadav reached party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence immediately after the news surfaced.

The rift in Samajwadi Party had become apparent after party’s mining minister Gayatri Prajapati was sacked by Akhilesh following which Mualayam Singh Yadav stripped him of the status of party president and appointed Shivpal Yadav to the position.

Two weeks after Prajapati’s expulsion, he was re inducted in the cabinet. Amar Singh – who shares a close relationship with Mulayam Singh Yadav – recently made a comeback to the party after six years and was given a Rajya Sabha seat.

