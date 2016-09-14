Samajwadi Party infighting: Akhilesh Yadav cancels all meetings, sacked Gayatri Prajapati meets Mulayam

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Express Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Express Photo)

Amid speculations of a growing rift between Samajwadi Party leaders, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday cancelled all his scheduled meetings and reached his Kalidas Marg residence, news agency ANI reported.

The development comes a day after Shivpal Yadav was appointed as state party president replacing Akhilesh. Just a couple of hours after this, Akhilesh stripped Shivpal Yadav of all his ministerial portfolios. This led to conjecture that rivalry between both the leaders is becoming apparent.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shivpal Yadav, while addressing people in Saifai, announced that ‘whatever decision Mulayam Singh Yadav takes, he will accept it’. Shivpal’s statement was made in relation to speculations of him resigning as a minister.

Addressing the media, he also said that he had a talk with Mulayam Singh over phone but he would like to have a conversation in person too. Meanwhile, another sacked minister and close aide of Shivpal Yadav, Gayatri Prajapati met Mulayam Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

