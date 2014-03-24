Samajwadi Party holds protest against Narendra Modi over ‘Har Har Modi’ slogan

Samajwadi Party workers on Monday held a demonstration at Rajendra Prasad Ghat in Varanasi against “Har Har Modi” slogan raised by Narendra Modi supporters and demanded that the Gujarat Chief Minister should apologise to the people of Varanasi.

According to the protesters, the slogan ‘Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi’ disrespected Lord Shiva, the party workers also smeared black paint on Modi’s posters. They demanded Modi’s apology to the people, when he visits the city next time for his campaign.

As Hindu seers and opposition parties objected to the slogan, BJP had distanced itself from it and said its official slogan was “Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar” (This time, Modi government).

Narendra Modi has himself asked his supporters not to use it.

