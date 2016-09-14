Latest News
  • Akhilesh Yadav denies rift in Samajwadi Party, Shivpal meets Mulayam

Akhilesh Yadav denies rift in Samajwadi Party, Shivpal meets Mulayam

Samajwadi Party feud: Akhilesh Yadav also cancelled all his scheduled meetings for Wednesday and reached his Kalidas Marg residence.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 14, 2016 7:03 pm
samajwadi party, akhilesh yadav, mulayam singh yadav, shivpal yadav, sp politics, sp divide, samajwadi party divide, uttar pradesh, live updates, SP live updates, uttar pradesh live updates Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav stripped his uncle and senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav of all the ministerial portfolios, the latter said that he would abide by party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s decision. Shivpal Yadav said this in relation to speculation of him resigning as a minister in the state.

Apart from that, another sacked minister Gayatri Prajapati met Mulayam Singh in New Delhi. Shivpal also talked to Mulayam over the phone and said that he would also like to speak with him in person.

Reports of in-fighting between members of Samajwadi Party are not new but the latest turn of events has given rise to speculation that the internal feud could be contained from within, given that polls are round the corner.

Watch Video

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav also cancelled all his scheduled meetings for Wednesday and reached his Kalidas Marg residence.

Earlier, Mulayam Singh Yadav had said that the party would split into two fractions if Shivpal Yadav were to leave it. Shivpal had threatened an exodus from the party alleging that some of the ministers were involved in corrupt activities.

All that happened today (click here if you’re using our App)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. A
    alam
    Sep 14, 2016 at 9:46 am
    NUMBER ONE PROFIT MAKING BUSINESS IN INDIA "POLITICS" . THIS FIGHT IS FOR POWER AND ULTIMATE GOAL IS MONEY. INDIANS ARE REALLY FOOLED BY THESE POLITICIAN.
    Reply
    1. B
      Bahu Virupaksha
      Sep 14, 2016 at 7:39 am
      What is being pla out in Uttar Pradesh is the inevitable downfall of dynastic fascism. India is slowly but surely transforming itself into a mature democracy and there is no place for father son, succession. Only the Congress Party began this unhealthy trend and the so called secular parties follwed suit. Corruption can coexist very well with dyanstic succession.
      Reply
      1. B
        Brahm Gaur
        Sep 14, 2016 at 7:31 am
        Great news. There infighting will help BJP.
        Reply
        1. L
          Lalu
          Sep 14, 2016 at 9:34 am
          Government and family are the same in UP and Bihar. Mullah Mulayam and Fodder Lalu clans are the uncrowned monarchs of UP and Bihar.
          Reply
          1. J
            javed mirza
            Sep 15, 2016 at 5:43 am
            badaun sp ki ticket ki ghoshna hona bahut zaroori hai logo ki vishwas kam ho raha hai aur log bhatak rahe hai sp voter tootne Ka khatra bana hua hai
            Reply
            1. M
              mklburg
              Sep 14, 2016 at 3:52 pm
              simply a DRAMA! SCRIPT DEVELOPED BY BAP,BETA,UNCLE, FAMILY AZAM ALL SP GOONS TOGETHER SINCE 2014, ONLY WATCH HOW WELL THEY ACT IT OUT TILL UP ELECTIONS!
              Reply
              1. D
                David
                Sep 14, 2016 at 8:54 am
                Dalit for CM of UP yes but not Mayawati.
                Reply
                1. S
                  s s
                  Sep 14, 2016 at 10:23 am
                  Why a daily cm only why not por and honest cm
                  Reply
                  1. S
                    sk
                    Sep 14, 2016 at 7:20 am
                    Goonda wars.
                    Reply
                    1. U
                      Uttam Roy
                      Sep 14, 2016 at 10:09 am
                      Raksha Bandhan is a festival of emotions and emotions are best delivered as you send Send Rakhi to USA from India that fills his heart with love and affection for you. This year Send Rakhi Gifts to America to your brothers or sisters and inspire them to celebrate the delightful occasion of Rakhi ignoring the distance.
                      Reply
                      1. Load More Comments

                      Best of Express

                      Buzzing Now

                      Top News

                      May 17: Latest News