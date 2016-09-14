Akhilesh Yadav denies rift in Samajwadi Party, Shivpal meets Mulayam

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav stripped his uncle and senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav of all the ministerial portfolios, the latter said that he would abide by party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s decision. Shivpal Yadav said this in relation to speculation of him resigning as a minister in the state.
Apart from that, another sacked minister Gayatri Prajapati met Mulayam Singh in New Delhi. Shivpal also talked to Mulayam over the phone and said that he would also like to speak with him in person.
Reports of in-fighting between members of Samajwadi Party are not new but the latest turn of events has given rise to speculation that the internal feud could be contained from within, given that polls are round the corner.
Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav also cancelled all his scheduled meetings for Wednesday and reached his Kalidas Marg residence.
Earlier, Mulayam Singh Yadav had said that the party would split into two fractions if Shivpal Yadav were to leave it. Shivpal had threatened an exodus from the party alleging that some of the ministers were involved in corrupt activities.
- Sep 14, 2016 at 9:46 amNUMBER ONE PROFIT MAKING BUSINESS IN INDIA "POLITICS" . THIS FIGHT IS FOR POWER AND ULTIMATE GOAL IS MONEY. INDIANS ARE REALLY FOOLED BY THESE POLITICIAN.Reply
- Sep 14, 2016 at 7:39 amWhat is being pla out in Uttar Pradesh is the inevitable downfall of dynastic fascism. India is slowly but surely transforming itself into a mature democracy and there is no place for father son, succession. Only the Congress Party began this unhealthy trend and the so called secular parties follwed suit. Corruption can coexist very well with dyanstic succession.Reply
- Sep 14, 2016 at 7:31 amGreat news. There infighting will help BJP.Reply
- Sep 14, 2016 at 9:34 amGovernment and family are the same in UP and Bihar. Mullah Mulayam and Fodder Lalu clans are the uncrowned monarchs of UP and Bihar.Reply
- Sep 15, 2016 at 5:43 ambadaun sp ki ticket ki ghoshna hona bahut zaroori hai logo ki vishwas kam ho raha hai aur log bhatak rahe hai sp voter tootne Ka khatra bana hua haiReply
- Sep 14, 2016 at 3:52 pmsimply a DRAMA! SCRIPT DEVELOPED BY BAP,BETA,UNCLE, FAMILY AZAM ALL SP GOONS TOGETHER SINCE 2014, ONLY WATCH HOW WELL THEY ACT IT OUT TILL UP ELECTIONS!Reply
- Sep 14, 2016 at 8:54 amDalit for CM of UP yes but not Mayawati.Reply
- Sep 14, 2016 at 10:23 amWhy a daily cm only why not por and honest cmReply
- Sep 14, 2016 at 7:20 amGoonda wars.Reply
