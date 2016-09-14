Akhilesh Yadav denies rift in Samajwadi Party, Shivpal meets Mulayam

Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav stripped his uncle and senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav of all the ministerial portfolios, the latter said that he would abide by party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s decision. Shivpal Yadav said this in relation to speculation of him resigning as a minister in the state.

Apart from that, another sacked minister Gayatri Prajapati met Mulayam Singh in New Delhi. Shivpal also talked to Mulayam over the phone and said that he would also like to speak with him in person.

Reports of in-fighting between members of Samajwadi Party are not new but the latest turn of events has given rise to speculation that the internal feud could be contained from within, given that polls are round the corner.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav also cancelled all his scheduled meetings for Wednesday and reached his Kalidas Marg residence.

Earlier, Mulayam Singh Yadav had said that the party would split into two fractions if Shivpal Yadav were to leave it. Shivpal had threatened an exodus from the party alleging that some of the ministers were involved in corrupt activities.

