RS Polls: Congress accuses BJP of using muscle power to influence outcome

Congress on Friday approached the Election Commission, accusing ruling BJP in Jharkhand of using “money, muscle power and arm-twisting” tactics ahead of Rajya Sabha election.

In a memorandum to the Commission, Congress alleged that “in its quest to influence elections to the Rajya Sabha in Jharkhand, BJP and its leaders are using all kind of tactics like money, muscle power and arm-twisting methods.”

It claimed that on the eve of polls, arrest warrants have been issued against two of its MLAs which was “nothing but blatant misuse of power to implicate MLAs in cases pertaining to political in nature.”

Congress asked the Commission to ensure that the MLAs are not prevented from voting by arresting them.

In Jharkhand, a keen contest is possible where a united opposition can upset the ruling BJP’s calculations. But its first candidate and union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is sure of victory.

BJP has 43 MLAs and enjoys the support of six members of its allies. JMM supremo Shibu Soren’s son Basant is pitted against BJP’s other candidate Mahesh Poddar. However, if Congress (with six members), RJD and rest of the opposition come together and back the JMM candidate, Basant can look at victory.

