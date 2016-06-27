‘Rigging’ in Haryana Rajya Sabha poll: Hooda demands CBI investigation

Hooda said Subhash Chandra, the media baron who won the RS seat, had approached him for his vote but he refused after BJP decided to back the Independent nominee. (Source: Express photo by by Kamleshwar Singh) Hooda said Subhash Chandra, the media baron who won the RS seat, had approached him for his vote but he refused after BJP decided to back the Independent nominee. (Source: Express photo by by Kamleshwar Singh)

FORMER HARYANA Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has sought a CBI probe into the alleged rigging of Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana. Terming it a big conspiracy, Hooda said either the BJP or the INLD did it, or the two parties planned it together.

Addressing a press conference Sunday, Hooda said: “I can say the Congress MLAs voted for R K Anand. What has happened is the death of democracy. Either the BJP or the INLD or the two parties together planned the conspiracy. The INLD might have done this after Anand said he will support the Congress. The Congress has no role in this and we have given affidavits,” said Hooda.

Hooda said Subhash Chandra, the media baron who won the RS seat, had approached him for his vote but he refused after BJP decided to back the Independent nominee.

The former chief minister also told Anand that he will not vote for him as he had INLD’s support. “However, later a choice had to be made between the devil and deep sea. The party high command decided that we would support Anand to defeat BJP,” he said.

Hooda added no one can tell whose votes were declared invalid but said he was sure that the votes that got rejected were polled in Anand’s favour.

He said, “R K Anand should approach the court. If he does not, then it will appear he is hands in glove with them.”

About the vote of Congress MLA Randeep Surjewala being cancelled, Hooda said people make mistakes and it was not intentional.

Hooda also sought the resignation of the government as “it has been indicted by the Prakash Singh committee report on Jat agitation”.

“The report that there was no direction, no instruction from the government. The government should resign. Action has been taken against the DSPs, SPs, IG, DGP and Home Secretary. If only officers are responsible, then why do have elections. Let the officers run the government,” he said.

