Rajya Sabha polls: Congress smells conspiracy in Haryana setback

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid termed Anand's defeat by BJP-backed media baron and Independent candidate Subhash Chandra as a setback and disappointing.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: June 11, 2016 10:24 pm
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid termed Anand's defeat by BJP-backed media baron and Independent candidate Subhash Chandra (above) as a setback and disappointing.

The Congress is likely to seek explanation from former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who may face action after MLAs owing allegiance to him rebelled against the party’s decision to back Independent R K Anand in the Rajya Sabha election in the state.

Sources said the party was shocked by the behaviour of the 14 MLAs who apparently got their votes invalid by marking the ballot with a wrong pen and would go into the entire issue and fix responsibility.

For the record, AICC General Secretary B K Hariprasad in-charge of Haryana said, “We have sought a report from the PCC and the Independent candidate and we are going to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission about the way the election was conducted.”

He also saw prima facie a conspiracy from the government’s side and said the party will find out the truth. “We will fight it politically and legally.”

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid termed Anand’s defeat by BJP-backed media baron and Independent candidate Subhash Chandra as a setback and disappointing and said it needs to be found out what really happened.

“It is certainly disappointing. What really went wrong needs to be found out. I am sure the general secretary concerned will look into the reasons of invalidity of the Congress votes,” he said.

Congress spokesman R P N Singh accused the Modi government of using money and muscle power to win these elections.

“This Modi government is trying to throttle democracy exactly in the same manner what they did in Uttarakhand, what they did in Arunachal Pradesh and we see that happening again today,” he said.

The defeat of Anand came as a bolt from the blue for the Congress and its high command, which was confident that its strategy to trounce Chandra would succeed.

Only yesterday, the Congress Legislature Party at its meeting had authorised party chief Sonia Gandhi to decide on who to vote for and she had directed voting in favour of Anand.

A senior Congress leader, who declined to be identified, said it appeared a clear case of sabotage as one of the ballots was seen to be blank, while 12 others were marked by a wrong writing instrument.

Hooda, who had been at the helm of the state as Congress chief minister for 10 years, was apparently feeling uneasy ever since Ashok Tanwar was made state party chief by Rahul Gandhi.

He was reportedly pitching for the party abstaining from voting in favour of a candidate supported by INLD, a traditional arch rival of the Congress in the state.

At yesterday’s CLP meeting, Hooda and the dozen-odd MLAs supporting him, had arrived late.

  1. M
    Michellegt;Vedicgt;human
    Jun 11, 2016 at 9:41 pm
    Not smells of conspiracy,---these are affects of,---2g---3G----coal scams---land grabings---briberies----chopper scams-----lootings----brainwashings----Vadra scams----lyings---etcetc,----the lists are just endless,---doesn't stops anywhere.
    Reply
    1. A
      A. C.
      Jun 11, 2016 at 5:46 pm
      It is the failure of internal democracy in Congress. The Central leadership, here Mrs. Sonia hi, should have taken the party MLAs in confidence before forcing her authoritarian decision to support a non-Congress person from outside the State who was also involved in some scam allegedly. Party should rethink on its policy to be dictated by the madam.
      Reply
      1. B
        Bijan Mohanty
        Jun 11, 2016 at 5:56 pm
        Congress should analyze how its members were won over by rival camp ?
        Reply
        1. K
          Kulmohan Singh
          Jun 11, 2016 at 9:57 pm
          Will students also be failed for using wrong pen to write the right answers ?
          Reply
          1. M
            madan gupta
            Jun 11, 2016 at 8:43 pm
            Congress see writing on wall.
            Reply
            1. M
              Manohar Lal
              Jun 11, 2016 at 9:54 pm
              A revolt by Congressmen in Haryana against Maa Beta Jodi.
              Reply
              1. M
                Manohar Lal
                Jun 11, 2016 at 9:52 pm
                Congress Mukt Haryana.
                Reply
                1. G
                  Gita Parkash
                  Jun 12, 2016 at 7:19 am
                  Yes it should be.
                  Reply
                  1. R
                    Raghupal Singh Tomar
                    Jun 12, 2016 at 4:46 am
                    You are wrong. Quote under which Article of Consitution one can not write in Red or Green Ink.
                    Reply
                    1. S
                      Surinder Singal
                      Jun 11, 2016 at 6:57 pm
                      Double congrats to subash chandra: one for being a winner
                      Reply
                      1. P
                        Prateik
                        Jun 11, 2016 at 6:12 pm
                        Congress should get the nose job done.
                        Reply
                        1. P
                          Prateik
                          Jun 11, 2016 at 6:13 pm
                          Worry about Aaptartds How many seats did aaptards win
                          Reply
                          1. V
                            Vasudevan Venugopal
                            Jun 11, 2016 at 7:12 pm
                            Why smell? There is no conspiracy. The simple and plain fact is that the situation was not well managed by the Party leadership.
                            Reply
                            1. V
                              Vasudevan Venugopal
                              Jun 11, 2016 at 7:17 pm
                              Bijan Mohanty: For how long they will be analysing and introspecting? The time for action has come for them if they want to retain even their present standing.
                              Reply
                              1. Load More Comments

