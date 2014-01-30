Rawat frontrunner to replace Bahuguna

THE Congress leadership is set to take a decision on replacing Uttarakhand Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna by February 1. Sources said Union minister Harish Rawat has emerged as the frontrunner for the post.

The party had taken a decision to replace Bahuguna some time back, but the exercise to find his successor has proved to be rather lengthy. While the party was not in favour of handing over the job to Rawat earlier as it favoured a young and neutral face, sources said there is a strong likelihood of he bagging the post now although Pritam Singh, a minister in the Bahuguna Cabinet, is also a favourite.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Wednesday held a meeting with top leaders, including AICC general secretary in charge of Uttarakhand Ambika Soni and Janardan Dwivedi, to discuss the leadership change issue.

Although Rawat is the frontrunner, Singh could emerge as a compromise candidate if the anti-Rawat factions refuse to accept him. Singh, an MLA from Chakrata, is Food and Civil Supplies minister in the Bahuguna Cabinet. While it is a close fight between Rawat and Singh there are others including state Finance Minister Indira Hridayesh who are in the race.

