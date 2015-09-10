Bihar polls: Ram Vilas Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi talk seats with BJP





Ram Vilas Paswan

The BJP held separate meetings with its allies Wednesday to finalise seat shares, amid reports about a tussle between two of its partners, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP. Sources said the BJP has reiterated it would like the formula to be six assembly seats to a Lok Sabha MP. As such, it is said to have offered 35-40 seats to the LJP and 18-20 to Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP, besides 10-15 seats to Manjhi. The party did not confirm the formula officially.

According to Paswan, who met BJP chief Amit Shah and senior leaders, the seat distribution will be announced later this week. Manjhi, who has attacked Paswan’s credentials as a Dalit leader and made a demand for more seats than what is reportedly being considered by BJP, also held talks with the BJP leadership but declined to talk about the number of seats his fledgling outfit wanted to contest. He dismissed his attack on Paswan as “differences between brothers”.