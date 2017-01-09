Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore asks youths to support PM’s demonetisation drive

Union minister Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore on Monday made an appeal to youths to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move to eliminate black money and corruption. Terming youths as the future of the country who holds important role in its development, he asked them to utilise their strength in improving the coutry’s image globally. Rathore was addressing a gathering after inaugurating students union body office at Seth R L Saharia College in Kaladera in Jaipur Rural on Monday.

“Youths should use Mudra Yojna started by central government,” he said. The minister asked the girls to realise their power and contribute to build the country. “Even a tough target is achievable with willpower and self confidence,” he said, adding that he work for setting up of a skill development centre in Kaladera.