Rajya Sabha polls: Congress expels six MLAs in UP for cross-voting

The CONGRESS on Tuesday expelled from the party six MLAs who had cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Those expelled for anti-party activities are Sanjay Pratap Jaiswal, Madhuri Verma, Vijay Dubey, Mohd Muslim, Dilnawaz Khan and Kazim Ali Khan. Muslim is the MLA from Tiloi, which is part of Amethi parliamentary constituency of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

“All the six MLAs have been expelled from the party,” said AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation Janardhan Dwivedi. Of the six, three had voted for the BJP candidate and three for the BSP nominee. They gave first preference votes for the BSP and second preference for the Congress, said AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Congress candidate Kapil Sibal survived the cross-voting scare and managed to win the election.

Azad said it was the BJP, which orchestrated the cross-voting in Uttar Pradesh. “The BJP had 41 MLAs and every candidate needed 35 votes to win. With just six surplus votes with them, the BJP chose to field a second candidate,” he said.

“The central government and BJP made every effort to break parties and wean away 29 MLAs… I have seen many Rajya Sabha elections. Parties do field candidates even when they have a shortfall of four or five votes and then they try to muster support. But it is for the first time I have seen a political party having fielded a candidate even when it is short of 29 MLAs with a hope that they will break other parties,” Azad said.

Azad said in Haryana, another level of conspiracy was unveiled. “After what we have seen in Haryana, we have no faith left in the central government,” he said.

