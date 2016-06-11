Rajya Sabha elections: BJP sweeps all 4 seats in Rajasthan, Congress-backed nominee loses

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu got 42 votes and was elected to Rajya Sabha in Rajasthan. (Source: Express File Photo) Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu got 42 votes and was elected to Rajya Sabha in Rajasthan. (Source: Express File Photo)

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu and BJP Vice president O P Mathur and two other party nominees were elected to Rajya Sabha on Saturday from Rajasthan defeating Congress-backed independent candidate Kamal Morarka.

While Naidu and Mathur each got 42 votes, BJP’s other two candiates Harsh Vardhan, a member of erstwhile Dungarpur royal family, and Ramkumar Verma, a retired RBI official, secured 40 each. In order to win in Rajasthan, a candidate needed 40 votes.

Congress-supported Independent candidate and industrialist Kamal Morarka got 34 votes–24 of Congress, four of National People’s Party, two of BSP and four Independents. One vote was declared invalid.

Of the total 200 members in the Legislative Assembly, 199 voted in the polling which was held from 9am to 4pm.

BSP MLA B L Kushwah, who is in judicial custody in a murder case since October 2014, was not allowed by the Rajasthan High Court to cast his vote.

BJP has 160 MLAs followed by 24 of Congress, 4 of National People’s Party, three of BSP, two of National Unionist Zamindara Party and seven Independents.

BJP was expecting the support of two legislators of National Unionist Zamindara Party and four independent MLAs and secure a combined tally of 166 votes for its four candidates but figure stood at 164.

