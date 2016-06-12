Haryana Rajya Sabha polls: Hooda ‘rebellion’ ensures defeat for Congress-backed lawyer RK Anand

The big surprises of the Rajya Sabha elections on Saturday came in Haryana and Jharkhand, where candidates of the BJP denied victories to Congress-backed nominees who were considered fairly certain to enter Parliament.
With the results in the rest of the 25 seats for which voting was held coming along largely expected lines, the BJP emerged as the biggest gainer of the elections. Twenty-seven seats in seven states were up for grabs on Saturday, 30 of the total 57 vacancies having been already decided without a contest.
Union ministers M Venkaiah Naidu, Nirmala Sitharaman, Chaudhary Birender Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi won, as did senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal, Jairam Ramesh and Oscar Fernandes. In Karnataka, eight JD(S) MLAs defied the party whip to vote against their official candidate, and support the Congress.
In Haryana, lawyer R K Anand, who was backed by the INLD and Congress, had the numbers to sail through. But the votes of 14 Congress MLAs — all belonging to the Bhupinder Singh Hooda camp — were rejected, and the BJP-backed independent candidate, media baron Subhash Chandra, won, defeating Anand. The BJP’s first candidate, Rural Development Minister Birender Singh, won comfortably.
All 17 Congress MLAs were against voting for Anand, who was backed by state rival INLD — but their objections had been overruled by their party high command. At a meeting of the MLAs on Friday, AICC general secretary B K Hariprasad had announced that Congress president Sonia Gandhi wanted to ensure the defeat of Chandra — they would, therefore, have to support Anand.
On Saturday, all votes barring those of Congress Legislature Party leader Kiran Choudhary, Kuldeep Bishnoi, and his wife Renuka, were found invalid. However, Hariprasad — who was the authorised Congress agent and, therefore, permitted to see the party’s votes — rejected the possibility of sabotage.
“I was the agent of the Congress there. Expect for Hooda, Kiran Choudhary and Randeep Surjewala, I have seen all the votes. All have voted for Anand,” he told The Sunday Express. He said Surjewala had lodged a complaint in the morning itself that a “different pen” was given to the Congress to mark the votes after BJP and INLD members voted. “INLD and BJP used a different colour pen,” Hariprasad said.
Surjewala said: “CLP leader Kiran Choudhary voted first and I voted after her. CLP leader was waiting to show me her vote before depositing in the box. I had voted and my ballot was in my hand. While she showed me her vote and it was correctly put. BJP by a conspiracy or a design objected, saying CLP leader saw my ballot. This is nonsensical. They said it should be rejected… My vote was rejected later.”
Top sources in the Congress said Hooda, the former chief minister, didn’t show his vote to anyone. The sources also alleged that Hooda had left the ballot paper blank.
Hooda denied he had gone against the party’s decision, and both he and all others whose votes were rejected, indeed voted for Anand.
“How does the INLD know whose votes have been cancelled? Our Congress MLAs voted correctly. Our general secretary, who was our agent, saw it. There is no question of a rebellion. We all used the pen that was kept there,” he said. “There is a high-level conspiracy. Our pens and mobiles were kept out. Either (INLD leader) Abhay Chautala has done it or BJP or Vidhan Sabha secretariat could have done it,” Hooda said.
“We had left it to Madam (Sonia) and she decided there was no question of abstaining. R K Anand promised in writing that he will be with Congress and has full faith in Sonia Gandhi. I did not have any personal problem with him. My reservation was only because he was being supported by INLD, but when he said he would support Congress, I agreed,” Hooda said.
Asked why he hadn’t stayed back for the counting, giving himself a chance to protest against the rejection of his and the others’ votes, Hooda said: “We were assured of victory, so there was no point of staying for the counting. R K Anand should file a complaint with the Election Commission. There should be a probe into what has happened and whose conspiracy it is.”
But Anand had already made up his mind. The conspirator was Hooda, he declared on Saturday.
“There was no conspiracy on the part of Congress party high command, but the conspiracy was on the part of Hooda and his camp. Party high command had said one line, that support R K Anand… Hooda’s allegation was that I had not gone through him to file the nomination, but today it would have been his victory as well… What was the need to run away today? All these allegations that are now being levelled by Congress that INLD did cross-voting is actually absurd,” Anand said.
“All these conditions, that after winning, I shall support Congress inside and outside Parliament… were raised by Hooda and his camp. They all came together and reached CLP leader’s residence. There only they must have hatched this conspiracy,” Anand alleged.
Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar described the rejection of votes as a “big conspiracy”, and said the party would approach the Election Commission and explore legal options.
“This is very unfortunate. Congress party backed this candidate (Anand) because we wanted to defeat the forces that have misled the country and the state for the last two years and betrayed… every section of society. Congress will get to the bottom of the whole thing. We will take legal recourse and file a complaint with the Election Commission,” Tanwar said.
- Jun 12, 2016 at 1:44 amzee news on RSS payroll. so this isn't surprising.Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 10:11 amGood that such a character has lost. Anand was accused of trying to influence witness in the infamous BMW case and was charged with contempt of court and was stripped of his designation as senior counsel, barred from practising law in any Delhi court for four months, and fined, Anand appealed, but his conviction was upheld in 2012. At that time he made a full apology, donated Rs 2.1 million to the Bar Council of India, and offered to work pro bono for one year.Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 12:51 amDid Hooda insulate himself against future CBI hounding then shame to......Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 9:53 amThere is nothing to rejoice at corrupt maneuver in RS poll . both BJP and Congress are pro Raj Party. Outcome will not make difference much to common people.Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 10:30 amIndia can not survive without Congress party which is 125 years old and ruled India 60 years.It is time for Congress party specially seniors to come openly and give proper feed back to her.There is no two opinions in congress Party so far as Sonia hi is concerned that She is a biding/cementing force for party and all leaders from junior to Senior respect her from their bottom of hearts as such it is advised her in the interest of India and Congress party she should not force Rahul hi to become the President of Party which will be disaster for it. Under her own leadership Party can come to power again provided corrupt leaders are kept away from power .She is just 69 year old and as such another 10- 12 years she can guide Party better than anybody else.This is very sincere and honest advice to her and other party leaders.She must concentrate on progress of Nation rather than votes bank politics specially appeasing Minorities at the cost of Majority.She must respect both and see that Party will never ever stall the proceedings of both the houses of Parliament specially Rajya Sabha as seen during Monsoon/Winter Sessions of last year. Further Party must see all good bills are ped Particularly GST and Land Bills with keeping interest of our economy as well as common man/Farmers.Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 6:25 amLooks like Vijay Mallaya won from Karnataka with support of BJP due to spent force .Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 8:52 amI think even the local Congi leaders of most states are fed up with dynasty. Hooda like, Pawar and Ajit Jogi., may start his own local party.lt;br/gt;This is how Congress will slowly get buried.Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 3:25 amZee Tv has a nationalistic outlook.The news aired by it has a nationalistic content.The debates shown are full of nationalistic flavour .Mr Chandra is the motiviating factor .Whenever an event takes place which is not in the best interest of the NATION the Zee TV is always in the forefront to highlight it.The JNU sedition by Kanihya and its cohorts was given very wide publicity Zee while other channels took it very lightly and declared it as freedom of expression / speech.Zee Tv always takes up the national cause .My best wishes to Dr Chandra for being in the Raijya Sabha.Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 1:14 pmIs it not a matter for rejoicing that Mr anand who was convicted for professional misconduct has lost.It is a matter of great concern that congress after loosing each and every election for its mive corruption picks up a candidate who is tainted andhis punishment was upheld by the S.C.Are there no honest persons in congress who could be fielded?If this is the thinking and there are no honest persons ,even God cannot/should not help the corrupt party.What the Hooda group has done is the only right thing.At least they donot carry the blame of supporting a person who does not have the credentials of integerityandhonesty .Hooda deserves to be praised .Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 3:08 amHooda did the right thing.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;He showed Sonia he word is not the last.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Hooda by this exonerated himself from all charges of abusing Office to favour builders.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;He has got rid of Vadra Bug from his system.Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 10:51 amIf Sonia has to keep corrupt people out of the decision making, she should be the first person of that sort.Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 1:29 amRecently an MLA in Tripura who defected to TMC had stated that Sonia and Rahul are not keen in winning elections in states. They are only interested in winning power at centre. So Hooda has also realised the game plan of Sonia and taught her a lesson. This sort of rebellion will only spread. Surjewala who defends his all the 24 hours has also shown his true face. Long live Hooda and Surjewala.Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 1:05 pmSonia master of corruption only uses corrupt members to come to her aids. Corrupt lawyers like Anand backed by Italian barmaid has been ousted by media tycoon Shubhash Chandra who is going to make life he'll for Congress.Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 1:01 pmYes Congress is the oldest and the most corrupt parties in the country. Sonia the Italian barmaid the master of corruption who uses her power to ignore the local leaders will be kicked out soon. All those who joined hands with this corrupt woman party have lost. Congress is going down hill and will go down faster as long she is in control.Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 6:08 pmHats off to your faith in a foreigner who is the root cause of all the corruption in India. There are still people in India who did not want Britishers to leave.Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 3:02 amThe voting in Rajya Sabha elections and inspite of instructions of Congress High command ,the candidate supported by Congress could not win .This is the outcome of ignoring the Sr Leaders in the State and not taking them into confidence before asking them to do aparticular thing. The Congresx always having contested against INLD, the leaders i Haryana just to keep BJP candidate out ,did not want to send a wrong signal to the people of the state of having supported candidate of INLD ,which is one of the opponents of Congresx in the State.Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 2:45 pmIt was silent coup in Haryana now the congress party shall understand the language of their members. lt;br/gt;Mrs Sonia hi shall have to come out from the corrupt caucus if she is to keep Congress party live in Indian politics. lt;br/gt;Mr Anand is nowhere to any credibility being nominated for rajyasabha.lt;br/gt;Congress party shall have nominated Mr hoods as candidate.lt;br/gt;Any how this is the silent protest and a clear signal to Congress high commond for look candidates credibility before nominatedReply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 12:31 ammore will happen like this in the party. it is a good sign that in congress at least some people are expressing their independent opinion fearlessly.Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 1:02 amWhoever is defeating Congress is doing good for the people of India. Congress is the FOOL'S PARADISE TODAY, with the hi family sending the party to graveyard soon.Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 5:23 amShows that why his didn't want a strong state leadership. Local leaders having m base are not afraid of high command.Reply
- Jun 12, 2016 at 9:49 amThis is simple logic.. Cong have been doing from day one ,one family decides for w country ignored local leadershp's opinion. Here they did same to discard Hooda's opinion. they rejected .. Cong. Mukt bharat .. Arunachal , manipur , UK, Haryana ,Tripura ,chattishgarh .. Cong people are discarding Rahul baba and joining others ..Reply
