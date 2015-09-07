Rahul Gandhi to meet CLP leaders of non-Congress ruled states

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has convened a meeting in New Delhi on Monday of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leaders of states where the party is currently in opposition.

The meeting will take place a day ahead of the Congress Working Committee meet, which has been called to discuss the current political situation.

At Monday’s meeting, the Congress vice president is expected to take stock of the situation in states where the party is in opposition so as to devise a strategy to strengthen the party there.

Congress is in power in only nine states, including Karnataka and Kerala.

The CWC, which is meeting on 8 September, is expected to deliberate on a host of issues to take on the Narendra Modi government, which it forced onto the back foot over the land bill and alleged wrongdoing by BJP leaders, including two chief ministers.

The meeting comes days after the land ordinance was allowed to lapse as the government, facing stiff all-round resistance, decided not to re-promulgate it for the fourth time.

