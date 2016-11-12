Rahul Gandhi stood in a queue for first time in his life: Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Referring demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 as a ‘revolutionary change’, Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar on Saturday took a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi who stood in queue outside a bank, saying that the latter went there just for a photo opportunity.

“He has been in a queue for the first time in his life. All party member from BJP and others have been in queue. Congress is synonymous with corruption. Today when we are fighting corruption, he is fighting for photo opportunity,” Javadekar said.

He further said that by demonetizing currency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s has brought a revolution and it will bring economic independence.

“The Congress looted left, right and centre for years together. What it has achieved is complete mechanism and culture of loot and corruption. Now they want to have new excuses to oppose this revolutionary step of demonetisation because they are badly hurt,” he said.

Visiting the bank on Friday, Gandhi said, “I have come here to exchange Rs.4000. I will stand in line with the people who are suffering.”

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “I am not seeing any ‘Sui-boot’ person standing in queue to withdraw cash. I am only seeing people languishing here standing in serpentine queues.”

