Rahul Gandhi stood in a queue for first time in his life: Prakash Javadekar

Referring demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 as a ‘revolutionary change’, Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar on Saturday took a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi who stood in queue outside a bank, saying that the latter went there just for a photo opportunity.
“He has been in a queue for the first time in his life. All party member from BJP and others have been in queue. Congress is synonymous with corruption. Today when we are fighting corruption, he is fighting for photo opportunity,” Javadekar said.
He further said that by demonetizing currency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s has brought a revolution and it will bring economic independence.
“The Congress looted left, right and centre for years together. What it has achieved is complete mechanism and culture of loot and corruption. Now they want to have new excuses to oppose this revolutionary step of demonetisation because they are badly hurt,” he said.
Visiting the bank on Friday, Gandhi said, “I have come here to exchange Rs.4000. I will stand in line with the people who are suffering.”
He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “I am not seeing any ‘Sui-boot’ person standing in queue to withdraw cash. I am only seeing people languishing here standing in serpentine queues.”
- Nov 12, 2016 at 6:55 pmSorry, lt;br/gt;यदि राहुल गाँधी की बात सोच शैली आजके छिछोरे लोगों को समझ नहीं आती है तो इसमें राहुल क्या कर सकता है। lt;br/gt;यहाँ तो इतने छिछोरे नेता है जो नेहरूजी को गलत बताते रहते है, परंतु कहीं भी जाएँ , जायेगें नेहरूजी की वेश भूषा में ही। वो ही कुर्ता , चूड़ी दार पाजामा, अचकन, शेरवानी, जवाहर जैकेट, राजीव गांधी का बंद गले का सूट, क्या कहोगे ऐसे छिछोरे नेताओं को और इनके नमन करने वाले छिछोरों को।Reply
- Nov 13, 2016 at 8:17 amनोटबंदी का निर्णय एक जल्दबाजी का बिना सोचा निर्णय था। इतिहास में इस तरह के निर्णय केवल मोहम्मदबिन तुगलक ( बादशाह) ने ही लिए हैं। आज उसी analogy में यह निर्णय मोदी-बिन-तुगलक का निर्णय भी कहा जा सकता है।lt;br/gt;अब 56" छाती वाले को गोवा में रोते हुए भी देखा कि अब विरोधी (यानि दाऊद वगहर) उसे जिन्दा नहीं छोड़ेंगे। lt;br/gt;अभी तो तुम्हें यूपी पंजाब भी जाना है। यूपी में तो भीड़ लड़कियों को नचवा कर इकट्ठी की जा रही है।अब यूपी में तुम्हारा भी मुगालता निकल जायेगा। lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;गोवा में तो राहुल गांधी पर व्यंग ! कि आज करोड़पति भी 4000 के लिए लाइन में लगे हैं। lt;br/gt;काश: मोदी-बिन-तुगलक ने कहने से पहिले जरा सा सोच लिया होता। lt;br/gt;मतलब साफ। राहुल के पास तो काला धन नहीं है।lt;br/gt;लेकिन क्या आपने मोदी-बिन-तुगलक के खानदान या दोस्तों के परिवार का कोई सदस्य 4000 के लिए खड़ा देखा है? नहीं ना ?lt;br/gt;अब एक मुफ्त सलाह भी:lt;br/gt;चुनावी जुा, 15 -15 लाख विदेशी काला धन हर एक के बैंक खाते में डलवाने का।lt;br/gt;वो तो आप नहीं कर सके।lt;br/gt;देशी धन कुबेरों का काला धन आप पहले ही उनसे 35% काला धन लेकर सफेद कर दिया था। रह गए गरीब, लेकिन ईमानदार मेहनतकश मज़दूर , किसान, चायवाले, रिक्शावाले, फुटपाथ पर खुदरा सामान बेचने वाले व अनपढ़ घरेलु औरतें , जिनकी पेट काटकर जीवन भर की जमा पूंजी को यह मोदी-बिन-तुगलक आज देशी काला धन बड़ी बेशर्मी से बतला रहा है। क्या कभी कोई भला मानस इतनी बड़ी बेशर्माई दिखाने की सोच भी सकता है सिवाय शैतान के ? lt;br/gt;आपकी प्रतिक्रिया का स्वागत है?Reply
- Nov 12, 2016 at 4:29 pmप्रकाश जावेडकर को कम से कम अपने भोंडे मुखड़े से अपने आका को खुश करने के लिए कुछ बोलने से पहले शीशे के सामने रिहर्सल जरूर कर लेना चाहिए। और अपनी औकात देख कर ही बोलना चाहिए। जब जावेडकर के आका की खुद की हिम्मत ही नहीं राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ नाम लेके बोलने की, तो जावेडकर के पेट में काहे खाली पिली दर्द होता है , क्योंकि ऐसा दर्द तो उसको ही होता है जिसके गले में उसके आका ने पट्टा डाल रखा हो।Reply
- Nov 13, 2016 at 7:23 amमोदीजी आप गला फाड़ फाड़ कर गोवा में बोल रहे हो कि आज करोड़पति भी 4000 की लाइन में लग कर नोट बदल रहे है। lt;br/gt;अब आप मुझे यह बतादें। कि आपका कौन सा रिश्तेदार व् दोस्त के परिवार का कौनसा व्यक्ति 4000 की लाइन में लगा है।Reply
- Nov 13, 2016 at 8:48 amये काले धन वाले फ़िल्मी हीरो , जो डर के मारे चमचा गिरी करके नोट बंदी को अच्छा बता रहे है और जनता को संयम बरतने की खोकली सलाह टीवी पर दे रहे है। उनसे मेरा वक सवाल।lt;br/gt;आपके घर 100 100 की कितनी हज़ार गड्डियां पहले से ही लगी हुई थी जो आपमें से किसी को बैंक की लाइन में लगे किसी ने नहीं देखा। क्या ब्लैक में 100 110 की गड्डियां खरीद रहे हो। ?Reply
- Nov 12, 2016 at 7:00 pmहिंदी हिन्दू हिंदुस्तान कहने वाले अब बात बात में अंग्रेजी की टांग तोड़ने वाले ढोंगी तथकथित हिंदी भक्तों की।Reply
- Nov 12, 2016 at 8:59 amYou woke up only partially, although suddenly, Rahulji. But you are still in dream world. Everything what NaMo dies is not wrong - your govt did not have guts to fight black money. Your Govt ignored directives from SC, highest legal authority to set up enquiry commission. You did absolutely nothing. lt;br/gt;We are used to queus. Till recent past to pay bills, get connections, reservation etc. Don't teach us all this, young man.Reply
- Nov 12, 2016 at 3:21 pmPappu stood in the que to change rs 4000. However he had to come back empty handed because his mommy was not there to fill out the form for him.Reply
- Nov 13, 2016 at 5:35 pmask donald trump!!!!Reply
- Nov 12, 2016 at 9:40 amThis is a welcome act as long as the end result is good for every body the rich and the poor equally when speaking of corruption whatever be the rank of an officer it should be reminded that he is an ordinary citizen every work of a citizen should and must only happen on a first come first serve basis or it should be rejected with a notice and with appropriate reason which could be challenged in the court and with least delay .second thing is the erring officer should be dismissed from the post and not suspended.take only people on merit and capability into the government jobs nothing good is going to come from good for nothings it is not a political party which has to be blamed but the stake holders what is the outcome from rottenness it is applicable to all the parties and people in employment only committed and dedicated people will do good work and strive for a uncorrupt society what is the security for a self emplo person who are the majority what is the need for so much security for the government emplo In my opinion demonetisation is only a miniscule of the jobReply
- Nov 15, 2016 at 11:19 amRahul stood in the q of atm not for genuine need but for photo op and to instigate the people standing there raising his voice on inconvenience. He came with imported sedan with dozens of his security men and hundreds of his party workers. Does this show the need?Reply
- Nov 12, 2016 at 6:08 amThis is good!Reply
- Nov 12, 2016 at 9:38 amYour never! Jadekar.Reply
- Nov 12, 2016 at 4:38 pmHe said Modigi didn't understand pain of common the men. If there is one who does not understand the pain of common men is Rahul hi. Why can't he talk sense for once. Illiterate.Reply
