Rahul Gandhi was not sleeping in Parliament, says Renuka Choudhary

“How can anyone sleep in so much uproar? He was not sleeping,” Renuka Choudhary said. (Source: Times Now) “How can anyone sleep in so much uproar? He was not sleeping,” Renuka Choudhary said. (Source: Times Now)

Amid media reports that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was caught sleeping inside the Lok Sabha while the House was debating on Dalits unrest in Gujarat, senior party leader Renuka Choudhary rubbished the allegations saying that “how can anyone sleep amid such uproar”.

“How can anyone sleep amid much uproar? He was not sleeping,” Choudhary said.

She added that there are much bigger issues to discuss than debating over accusations that Rahul Gandhi was allegedly caught dozing off.

A screen grab taken from live TV, showed Rahul resting his head on his arm. It is unclear whether the congress leader was taking a nap or has momentarily shut his eyes. He is scheduled to visit Una, to meet the victims assaulted by cow vigilantes.

The Congress, along with other opposition parties, cornered the BJP-led government in Parliament today over the recent flogging of a Dalit family in Gujarat. On July 11, a Dalit family was flogged in public by Gau Rakshaks for allegedly skinning a cow in Una.

Protests against the flogging spread to other parts of Gujarat on Tuesday, with activists blocking roads and torching state transport buses. A policeman was also killed during the violence. A statewide shutdown was called by Dalit organisations yesterday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd