Rahul Gandhi was not sleeping in Parliament, says Renuka Choudhary

Amid media reports that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was caught sleeping inside the Lok Sabha while the House was debating on Dalits unrest in Gujarat, senior party leader Renuka Choudhary rubbished the allegations saying that “how can anyone sleep amid such uproar”.
“How can anyone sleep amid much uproar? He was not sleeping,” Choudhary said.
She added that there are much bigger issues to discuss than debating over accusations that Rahul Gandhi was allegedly caught dozing off.
A screen grab taken from live TV, showed Rahul resting his head on his arm. It is unclear whether the congress leader was taking a nap or has momentarily shut his eyes. He is scheduled to visit Una, to meet the victims assaulted by cow vigilantes.
The Congress, along with other opposition parties, cornered the BJP-led government in Parliament today over the recent flogging of a Dalit family in Gujarat. On July 11, a Dalit family was flogged in public by Gau Rakshaks for allegedly skinning a cow in Una.
Protests against the flogging spread to other parts of Gujarat on Tuesday, with activists blocking roads and torching state transport buses. A policeman was also killed during the violence. A statewide shutdown was called by Dalit organisations yesterday.
- Jul 20, 2016 at 9:56 amhe was contemplating his next move!Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 2:46 pmSo funny when BJP gets scared to the core just because RG is visiting Una tomorrow. lt;br/gt;Whenever bjp gets scared it lies! lt;br/gt;Too much of lying by bjp that may be in the next 600 years even if they say the truth for once no one is going to believe them!Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 10:23 pmHis nanny renuka choudhary is justifying. She can't handle two jobs looking after him and being his mouth piece. Shame on you corrupt woman public is paying for all his upkeep including yours do work instead of talking empty and fladhing your eyelashes.Reply
- Jul 21, 2016 at 8:23 amHe better must sleep in the parlement because better than nonsenses come out of his mouthReply
- Jul 21, 2016 at 8:33 amThere are two nairs in Kerala. One is a traitor and the other is a patriot. Traitors are majority in their group. It's very unfortunateReply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 2:26 pmWhy are you all criticizing PAPPU ?? He's a child let him sleep.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 7:43 pmHi Renukja Choudhury nice to hear from you after a long time! Nice to know you are still there! You probably are waiting for the day for your party to revive itself again and come out of hibernation!lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;I think Rahul hi was just practicing a new variant of Bipasana or may be Yoga Mudra which will be very much useful in next Yoga Day celebration! lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Well done Rahul! Keep it up!Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 1:22 pmWhy so much furore to his sleeping? Actually he is doing a huge favour to his party by dozing off and not blabbering. Renuka need not claim he wasn't sleepingReply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 9:48 amWhether he is sleeping on nit but looks like govt is sleeping with open eyesReply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 6:12 pmHallo you shameless Bakths and sold out Trools , Enough is Enough,YES,Rahul was sleeping and snoring too. Why don't Feku order Sakhi Speaker to suspend him for the sin he has committed.lt;br/gt;You guys can only wait then for next chance to abuse Rahul or Sonya and get paid. lt;br/gt;Our Feku PM is so afraid of his that he may become panaroid. I suggest you wood headed goons instead can start all cobblers as they kill cows and use their skin,lt;br/gt;Also you can abuse Meera Kumar d/o Jagjivan Ram. Call her names. Enough is EnoughReply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 8:11 pmMost redicules time p coments.Enough is enough. Talk about Feku handling of Kashmir and Dalit agitations in GujarathReply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 1:14 pmIt's true that Rahul was not sleeping but was in deep sleep and dreaming about his next foreign trip.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 10:24 amRahul was probably bored with the debate or was awake the previous night playing the game of pokemon! Anyway, Rahul is not alone as other members are also caught taking a nap in parliament quite often.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 12:03 pmRAHUL IS A DEEP THINKER. HE WAS IN 'TRANS'. MAY AFTER EFFECT OF SOME DRUG.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 11:42 amHe is probably weeping over the death of secular, progressive, rational, decent idea of India. It is on full display in the parliament ever since this government came to power. Every few weeks one of the BJP leaders talks unbelievable nonsense in a cheap , low language.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 2:02 pmTears have gone into his heart! Have you never cried inside?Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 10:17 pmMom Sonia will be sad today, that why didn't she arrange milk feederReply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 9:48 pmActually he was deep thinking, about how to revive the party when plenty of opportunities available like Kashmir, dalit, defame , etc etcReply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 11:53 amI hate this woman Renuka Chaudhary ..she is so irritating .. and so manly ..Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 9:44 amBy seeing this picture one, except Congress Leaders has to say he was sleeping.This happen in Lok Sabha Second time.He not all serious about any matter whether about Bill or Dalit Problems.He is tired due long holidays at abroad.Reply
- Jul 21, 2016 at 1:51 am5-10 min k liye aankh lag gyi hogi... who doesnt sleep/naps at work once in a while... why dont they talk about the CAG audit report regarding lies about BJP... bhartiya jumla partyReply
