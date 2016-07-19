Supreme Court pulls up Rahul Gandhi for ‘collective denunciation’ of RSS

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over “collective denunciation” of the RSS and said he may have to face trial for his comments that RSS killed Mahatma Gandhi.
A bench led by Justice Dipak Misra reminded his counsel that the constitutional validity of criminal defamation has been upheld to ward off anarchy in the society and those making offensive statements must face trial now. “Why did you make a sweeping statement against the RSS branding everyone associated with the organisation in the same brush? You cannot collectively denounce a group,” said the bench.
Rahul’s counsel sought to justify his remarks saying these are historical facts and even part of the government records but the bench retorted Rahul would now have to show the truthfulness or the public good in making such statement.
The apex court added that if Rahul wanted to defend himself and was not ready to express his regret, than it will be better that he faced trial.
The bench also declined Rahul’s request for a two-week adjournment since his lawyer Kapil Sibal was not available before that and posted the matter for hearing on July 27.
“RSS people killed Gandhiji and today their people (BJP) talk of him…They opposed Sardar Patel and Gandhiji,” Rahul had said while addressing a public rally in Maharashtra’s Thane district in March 2014.
Rahul Gandhi had moved the Supreme Court in May 2015 for quashing the criminal case lodged against him for his comments against the RSS during an election rally in March 2015.
- Jul 19, 2016 at 12:09 pmAlways eager to blame Hindu, Hindi, Hindustan for any development related subject and always eager to praise sick sick sickularism, separatists, nizami pro Pak elements.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 11:10 amThe dunce would not know the difference between a kitchen cabinet and a cabinet in the kitchen, let alone RSS or for that matter Mahathma hi. He may think M K hi was his g mother. So excuse him please.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 12:07 pmRSS has killed hi and the entire world knows about it. If u cover the truth, it doesn't goes away. Under this goonda bjp rule if u speak the truth ur per@secuted, bjp has paid supreme Court judgesReply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 11:08 amA good intervention of the Court to bring in some moderation in political speeches!Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 9:48 amAll those who divided India and gave birth to porky,--Bangla,---afghan,---are ex members of CONGIE party led by the nehrus and GHANDIS,----Jinnah was one such example a convert MUZZIE and a traitor son of a Hindu named Mithiben poonja and Jinnahbhai poonja from Gujarat,----converts and traitors of ex-CONGIE party.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 9:59 amAnd now siddhu joining them,----THOKO TALI.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 11:48 amAnd that's how you as an Indian became a DEVOTIE of an invaded VETICAN of looters and genocide.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 11:08 amIf rss killed one GHANDI,---so what???,---GHANDIS are responsible for killing of innocent civilians countless non equivalent to one GHANDI,---otherwise today India would have equivalent to PORKISTAN,---Syria,---Afghanistan,---Bangla,---Iraq,---Iran,---turkey,----for those who are barking against rss should feel lucky that they are safe in Hindustan only if rss wouldn't have finished that one GHANDI,---the rest is history.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 1:33 amRSS is India's premier terror org.lt;br/gt;They get away by downplaying their role and partly because of our short term memories. lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;But if you look at their behavior against the backdrop of their actions, the truth emerges.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;1. Is it just a coincidence that RSS member killed hiji?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;2. Is it just a coincidence that RSS members put idols inside Babri Masjid and claimed they miraculously appeared there to mislead and kill Hindus?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;3. Is it just a coincidence that RSS members spread rumor and lied about “Lord Ram’s miraculous appearance” that resulted in 1000′s of hindu deaths in the resulting riots? Is Lord Ram happy that RSS killed Ram Bhakts for politics?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;4. Is it just a coincidence that RSS members were involved in Babri Riots?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;5. Is it just a coincidence that RSS members were involved in Godhra Riots?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;6. Is it just a coincidence that RSS members were given military training to take to demolish Babri Masjid.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;7. Is it just a coincidence that RSS runs camps which brainwahses young kids to hate on other religions? (See durga vahini on youtube )lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;8. Is it just a coincidence that RSS runs camps that gives arms training to young kids? (See Durga Vahini on youtube)lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;9. Is it just a coincidence that RSS and friends is indicted in 17 cases involving RDX bombs in India?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;10. Is it just a coincidence that RSS is involved in Ahmedabad riots 1969?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;11. Is it just a coincidence that RSS is involved in Bhiwandi riots in 1970lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;12. Is it just a coincidence that RSS is involved in Tellicherry riots in 1971lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;13. Is it just a coincidence that RSS is involved in Jamshedpur riots in 1979lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;14. Is it just a coincidence that RSS is involved in Kanyakumari riots of 1982lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;15. Is it just a coincidence that RSS is involved in Bhagalpur riots in 1989lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;16. Is it just coincidence that RSS and friends are involved attacking movie theatres in protest against Shahrukh Khan’s Dilwale Movie?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;17. Is it just coincidence that RSS and friends are involved in running a campaign against Aamir Khan to uninstall snapdeal app to affect his commercial prospects for his thought on “growing intolerance” ?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;18. Is it just a coincidence that RSS and friends threatened Hindu girl, Vidya Dinker with rape and violence for her stand against their goondaism?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;19. Is it just coincidence that RSS and friends are involved in Burning alive of Graham Staines and his children?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;20. Is it just coincidence that RSS and friends are involved in 2006 Malegaon blasts?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;21. Is it just coincidence that RSS and friends are investigated for 2007 Samjhauta express TWIN bombings?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;22. Is it just a coincidence that RSS and friends are investigated for Ajmer Dargah attack?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;23. Is it just a coincidence that RSS and friends are investigated for 2008 Malegaon Blasts?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;24. Is it just a coincidence that RSS and friends are investigated for Mecca Masjid Bombings?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;25. Is it just a coincidence that police officer is transferred for not squashing cases against RSS and friends for their involvement in INSTIGATING riots?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;26. Is it just a coincidence that RSS guy dressed up in burqa throws beef into temple to instigate communal disharmony?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;27. Is it just a coincidence that RSS an friends were caught giving death threats to author Ananthmurthy in twitter?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;28. Is it just a coincidence that RSS and friends beat up girls in Mangalore for going to pubs?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;29. Is it just a coincidence that RSS and friends attack couples on friendship day?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;30. Is it just a coincidence that RSS and friends attack couples on valentines day?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;31. Is it just a coincidence that RSS and friends were involved in Dadri lynching incident, in which Mohammed Aqlaq was lynched to death and his son, seriously injured, on rumors that they had beef in the house?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;32. Is it just a coincidence that RSS is involved in ‘Love Jihad’ hate campaign?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Is this all just coincidence too..lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;33. Bajrang dal attacks on Tipu Jayantilt;br/gt;34. comments from Yogi Adityanath,lt;br/gt;35. Sakshi Maharaj,lt;br/gt;36. Khattar,lt;br/gt;37. Sangeet Som,lt;br/gt;38. Mahesh Sharma,lt;br/gt;39. Mohan Bhagwat,lt;br/gt;40. Tagodia,lt;br/gt;41. Kailash Vijayavargiyalt;br/gt;42. Giriraj Singhlt;br/gt;43. Amit Shah (stan will celebrate)lt;br/gt;44. Sadhi Jyoti (Ramzadon Haramzadon)lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;This is an old list and not been updated for few months.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 7:54 amGopal godse, brother aand accomplice of Nathuram Godse in the ination of hiji himself said that they were members of RSS and were angry at RSS for distancing themselves from godse brothers and felt betra by rss.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;He wrote that in his autobiography himself.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;RSS is also indicted in 17 RDX bomb cases in this country. Just cause they are cunning doesn't mean they sre innocent. Even s deny that they do terrorism and there is no proof of it. Does that mean s don't do terrorism? lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt; Its same thing with RSS terrorists. lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;It is a tragedy that india has elected terrorists to power. We have truly failed our ancestors and freedom Fighters.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 9:08 amIs it any surprise RSS and s are only ones who deny hiji contribution to indias freedom while the w world recognises him?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;RSS S BHAI BHAI.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 9:14 amOne 30 year old incident is all you have to counter 17 RDXbomb cases by RSS Babri riots godhra riots numerous murders, killings and violence from RSS goons??? LOL!!Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 8:18 amisi funded RSS stooge trying to destroy india from within. Is it any surprise RSS and s are only ones who deny hiji contribution to indias freedom while the w world recognises him?Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 9:24 ams are downvoting my comment because i exposed them.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 8:46 amRSS and s are the ONLY ones in w world who don't credit hiji with indias freedom. lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;RSS S BHAI BHAI.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 9:26 amSOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT:lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Does take responsibility for their terrorism? lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;RSS S BHAI BHAIReply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 8:47 amSee all the downvotes to jnow who the anti indian s are.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 9:06 amwith RSS, Most people are misled, some are misleading. RSS members themselves are victims of RSS ideology for starters. which is tragedy. RSS brainwashes innocent gullible hindu kids like ISIS brainwashes nauve gullible muslims. If it wasn't for our army, RSS would have been india's ISIS.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 8:45 amyour response is Typical of a nervous rss/ who feels exposed. RSS and s are the ONLY ones in w world who don't credit hiji with indias freedom. RSS S BHAI BHAI.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 8:15 amDo you why does RSS hate Nehru and hi ?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Because RSS traitors supported British and freedom Fighters like Nehru and hi kicked British out.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Dont believe? lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;RSS was formed in 1925. lt;br/gt;Can RSS name us 10 RSS freedom fighters? lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;No they cant. But you will hear all sorts of elaborate excuses and conspiracies from them.Reply
RSS uses same tactics as s where in they deny their involvement in terrorism. RSS S BHAI BHAI?

But if you look at their behavior against the backdrop of their actions, the truth emerges.

1. Is it just a coincidence that RSS member killed hiji?

2. Is it just a coincidence that RSS members put idols inside Babri Masjid and claimed they "miraculously" appeared there to mislead and kill Hindus?

3. Is it just a coincidence that RSS members spread rumor and lied about "Lord Ram's miraculous appearance" that resulted in 1000's of hindu deaths in the resulting riots? Is Lord Ram happy that RSS killed Ram Bhakts for politics?

4. Is it just a coincidence that RSS members were involved in Babri Riots?

5. Is it just a coincidence that RSS members were involved in Godhra Riots?

6. Is it just a coincidence that RSS members were given military training to take to demolish Babri Masjid.

7. Is it just a coincidence that RSS runs camps which brainwahses young kids to hate on other religions? (See durga vahini on youtube )

8. Is it just a coincidence that RSS runs camps that gives arms training to young kids? (See Durga Vahini on youtube)

9. Is it just a coincidence that RSS and friends is indicted in 17 cases involving RDX bombs in India?

10. Is it just a coincidence that RSS is involved in Ahmedabad riots 1969?

11. Is it just a coincidence that RSS is involved in Bhiwandi riots in 1970

12. Is it just a coincidence that RSS is involved in Tellicherry riots in 1971

13. Is it just a coincidence that RSS is involved in Jamshedpur riots in 1979

14. Is it just a coincidence that RSS is involved in Kanyakumari riots of 1982

15. Is it just a coincidence that RSS is involved in Bhagalpur riots in 1989

16. Is it just coincidence that RSS and friends are involved attacking movie theatres in protest against Shahrukh Khan's Dilwale Movie?

17. Is it just coincidence that RSS and friends are involved in running a campaign against Aamir Khan to uninstall snapdeal app to affect his commercial prospects for his thought on "growing intolerance"?

18. Is it just a coincidence that RSS and friends threatened Hindu girl, Vidya Dinker with rape and violence for her stand against their goondaism?

19. Is it just coincidence that RSS and friends are involved in Burning alive of Graham Staines and his children?

20. Is it just coincidence that RSS and friends are involved in 2006 Malegaon blasts?

21. Is it just coincidence that RSS and friends are investigated for 2007 Samjhauta express TWIN bombings?

22. Is it just a coincidence that RSS and friends are investigated for Ajmer Dargah attack?

23. Is it just a coincidence that RSS and friends are investigated for 2008 Malegaon Blasts?

24. Is it just a coincidence that RSS and friends are investigated for Mecca Masjid Bombings?

25. Is it just a coincidence that police officer is transferred for not squashing cases against RSS and friends for their involvement in INSTIGATING riots?

26. Is it just a coincidence that RSS guy dressed up in burqa throws beef into temple to instigate communal disharmony?

27. Is it just a coincidence that RSS an friends were caught giving death threats to author Ananthmurthy in twitter?

28. Is it just a coincidence that RSS and friends beat up girls in Mangalore for going to pubs?

29. Is it just a coincidence that RSS and friends attack couples on friendship day?

30. Is it just a coincidence that RSS and friends attack couples on valentines day?

31. Is it just a coincidence that RSS and friends were involved in Dadri lynching incident, in which Mohammed Aqlaq was lynched to death and his son, seriously injured, on rumors that they had beef in the house?

32. Is it just a coincidence that RSS is involved in 'Love Jihad' hate campaign?


Is this all just coincidence too..

33. Bajrang dal attacks on Tipu Jayanti
34. Hateful comments from RSS BJP leaders... Yogi Adityanath,
35. Sakshi Maharaj,
36. Khattar,
37. Sangeet Som,
38. Mahesh Sharma,
39. Mohan Bhagwat,
40. Tagodia,
41. Kailash Vijayavargiya
42. Giriraj Singh
43. Amit Shah (stan will celebrate)
44. Sadhi Jyoti (Ramzadon Haramzadon)
