Rahman’s new low: ‘Mamata ministers sheep, can’t marry sans her permission’

Senior CPM leader and former minister Anisur Rahman allegedly made derogatory remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her cabinet colleagues Sunday drawing angry reaction from Trinamool Congress leaders. Rahman, who was a minister during the Left Front regime, told a rally in Birbhum that ministers in the TMC government “can’t even marry without Mamata’s permission.”

“The council of ministers in TMC government is like a herd of sheep. They cannot do anything on their own. Even if they marry, they will have to take the permission of Mamata Banerjee.” he said.

Attacking Mamata for her abhorrence to the Left, Rahman said, “Red (the colour of Left Front flags) is an anathema to her…If she marries, will she use red vermilion?… there is no practice of putting green (TMC colour) vermilion on, or will she implement it?”

In an apparent dig at alleged horse-trading by the ruling party ahead of Rajya Sabha elections, Rahman said, “There is this (TMC general secretary) Mukul Roy. He deals in cattle… always carries money in his pocket.’’

The veteran CPM leader did not even spare film star Moon Moon Sen, TMC candidate from Bankura. “Her films are no longer in demand. As MP (she thinks), she might get money and that is why she is in the fray,” he said.

An outraged TMC, meanwhile, said they will not let Rahman off the hook. “He has crossed all limits. We bring a privilege notice against him in the next Assembly session,” Shovon Dev Chattopadhyay, Government chief whip, told The Indian Express.

Cabinet minister Arup Biswas said Rahman should be hanged in public, while his collegaue Jyotipriya Mullick said women will hit him with brooms wherever he goes.

