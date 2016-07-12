Priyanka Gandhi meets Azad amid speculation about UP role

Priyanka Gandhi Tuesday met Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Ghulam Nabi Azad amid speculation about her assuming a bigger role in the party ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls in the state.
Party sources said Priyanka had an hour-long meeting with Azad at his residence here. They are learnt to have discussed her role in the party ahead of the Assembly polls in the state next year.
WATCH VIDEO: Congress Names Sheila Dikshit As UP CM Candidate
According to reports, Priyanka may assume an active and bigger role for Congress and may be its top campaigner in UP. Congress has so far remained tight-lipped on her role but several party leaders have batted for her assuming a bigger role and canvassing for the party all over the state.
Priyanka has earlier campaigned in Rae Bareli and Amethi parliamentary constituencies, represented by her mother and Congress President Sonia Gandhi and brother and party Vice President Rahul Gandhi, respectively.
- Priyanka played 'active role' in tie-up with SP, says Congress
- Priyanka Gandhi to play 'major role' in UP Assembly polls: Congress
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attends strategy session on Congress Uttar Pradesh campaign
- Priyanka Gandhi takes part in strategy session of UP Congress leaders
- ‘Influential’ Priyanka's campaign across UP will greatly benefit party: Cong
- Priyanka Gandhi’s campaigning will help Congress chances in UP: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Watch Video: What’s making news
Azad had held meetings with Sonia and Rahul in the past few days over the party’s poll strategy in UP. He has favoured Priyanka becoming pro-active and campaigning throughout the state.
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who has been roped in by Congress to help and assist the party in Uttar Pradesh, has reportedly suggested Priyanka’s name for leading the party in the state.
Reports also have it that veteran leader Sheila Dikshit is likely to assume an active role in the key state. Party’s state president Nirmal Khatri is likely to be replaced, the sources said.
There has been divergence of opinion in Congress over Priyanka being made the top campaigner in Uttar Pradesh with a section insisting that she should canvass support for the party all over the country in the next Lok Sabha polls and should not focus on a state poll. Congress is in political wilderness in UP for the past more than 26 years which saw emergence of ‘Mandal’ and ‘Mandir’ issues and the rise of BSP.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Jul 12, 2016 at 7:00 pmHallo Feku bakth, why you are bothered?this INC internal matter. Got afraid.shame on youReply
- Jul 12, 2016 at 11:17 amHer role in the hands of Gulam nabi azad? wonderful joke .The omni potent omnipresent and omniscient mom will decide her role . Do you think readers are below average ?Reply