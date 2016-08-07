PM Modi on ‘Gau rakshaks’: Here’s what CPM, Congress, JD(U) and BJP had to say

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday rapped cow vigilante groups or ‘gau rakshaks’ for their violent acts aimed at terrorising people in the name of cow protection. Speaking at a townhall event organised to celebrate two years of the government’s citizen engagement platform MyGov and the launch of PMOApp at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, PM Modi said that most of the people involved in such activities were anti-social and were running their shops in the name of cow protection.
Prime Minister’s comments came after a long interval since the first big incident of cow vigilantism shocked the nation last year when Mohammad Akhlaq of Dadri, Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death by an angry mob over rumours that he had consumed beef. Ever since that incident, there have been reports of similar instances coming from different parts of the country, creating tension among the masses especially those involved in the business of cattle trading.
While PM Modi was the target of opposition parties for long because of his keeping ‘mum’ on incidents of cow vigilantism, his comments on Saturday solicited a mixed response from them. Also, the ‘harsh criticism’ of gau rakshaks by the PM comes after his party found itself in a tight spot at his home turf Gujarat following the massive protests by Dalit community after videos of Dalit youth being assaulted by cow protection groups went viral on the Internet.
Here are some of the responses to his comments:
Sitaram Yechury (CPM)
CPM leader Sitaram Yechury took to Facebook hours after PM Modi’s comments and iterated that ‘PM was remaining silent on the issue of commitment to uphold the rule of law’.
“He has said he is “angry” at Gau-Rakshaks (Cow Vigilantes) but not said what action is being contemplated by the government at the Centre or BJP govts in states,” Yechury said in the post. He also added that the PM made no such comment which would indicate restraint on BJP leaders who continue to make vitriolic statements against certain communities when it comes to gau raksha.
Sheila Dikshit (Congress)
Former chief minister of Delhi and Congress party’s Chief Ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh, Sheila Dikshit too lashed out at PM Modi and BJP a day after he made the statement. Dikshit said that the BJP members worship cows but do not protect them.
Dikshit, however, supported the idea of gau raksha and said that it was ‘our’ prime responsibility.
Pawan Verma (JD(U))
The Janta Dal (United), commenting on PM Modi’s statement, said that it was made only with keeping the political situation or gain in mind.
“He is doing or attempting to do some damage control because Dalit anger and outrage and that of minorities have now become pan-Indian in scale. So this is the half-hearted attempt much too late to do damage control with political electoral considerations in mind,” JD(U) leader Pawan Verma told news agency ANI.
BJP
Appreciating PM Modi’s townhall initiative, his party said that the PM was working more as a social reformer by introducing major innovations in the governance.
“He said functioning as a social reformer is the spirit behind Prime Minister’s Modi’s success with regard to programmes like ‘Make in India’, ‘Swachch Bharat’, ‘Digital India’, ‘Skill India’,” BJP leader GVL Narsimha Rao said.
- Aug 7, 2016 at 7:32 pmModiji blame media reporting out of proportion and blame opposition for doing politics over dalits. I wonder what a character is he ? Does he want people to keep mum on unfortunate incidents and remain mute spectator ? It is his choice whether he speaks or prefer silence. Nothing affected him for the last two years. Victims wept and wiped their cheeks with some compensation from govt. That is the way with the weaker sections of society. He says govt should not work with eye on next election. I cannot say if he is true to his words. The supporters of gsurskshaks have reacted sharply after his statement went viral on media. It looks uncertain if the govt will curb the self styled cow vigilants. PM condemned the incidents, hasn't given any urance that the problem will be addressed, instead conve sympathy theatrically ' shoot me instead if you want to shoot them'. Alas !Reply
- Aug 7, 2016 at 6:44 amIt was a sorry speech. The same PM was Chowkidar during election campaign, now he says why people blame him for every ill in India. Sir, you only exhorted accountability of all elected representatives. Don't forget we will blame you for everything as nothing moves in your party from panchayat to Union cabinet. You appoint everyone consultation with Mr. Amit Shah. As far as Gau rakshaks are concerened, please contact VHP and Bajrang Dal before lecturing the nation. If possible ban them through your trusted Home Minister,Reply
- Aug 7, 2016 at 7:02 amwhat about "Human Raksha"? PM didn't comment on Dayashankar's remark on Mayawati? Why? PM is not offended by "compromising with the modesty of women"? He is silent, probably because he himself supports "Maa-Bahan ki Galiyan" for someone says that he follows the persons who use abusive language on social media.Reply
- Aug 7, 2016 at 7:23 am'All the countries and people live in falsehood. If only one country stood courageously for truth, the world might be saved.'Reply
- Aug 31, 2016 at 8:41 amPM's being angry on "Cow Protectors" is equivalent to the statement of Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav on charges to be registered against rape accused. Both were patrons in crimes. PM said I am angry. He said 70 to 80 percent of them are 'Shop owners' doing their illegal business at night. But he never said what action should be taken against them. He was issuing a mild warning to his boys. He actually meant "Hey, boys, slow down a bit. When an important election is approaching you should not create problems to the party". Mulayam said something that is equivalent to saying "When they are young, it is natural they will rape. Harsh punishments are not necessary" Both of them are alike. My child is the best, just as the neighbor's wife. These two leaders must be thrown into dustbin, if the country has to progress.Reply
- Aug 7, 2016 at 8:52 amIt is ridiculous that the so-called "DISCPLINED" and 'ONLY NATIOANLIST / PATRIOTIC" "PRO-HINU' party should ALWAYS EXPECT the PM to REMIND THEM OF THEIR DUTY TO THE SOCIETY !!!! ... The ROGUES who INDULGE IN VIOLENCE should be TREATED LIKE ORDINARY CRIMINALS asnd PUNISHED IRRESPECTIVE of their ALLEGED RSS / VHP etc affiliation... IT IS THE DUTY of EVERY INDIAN to protect ALL ANIMALS, including the Cows ,.. it is not just VHP/RSS who should claim this as a right ...they go about with "i am-holy-than-you" ROTTEN atudeReply
- Aug 7, 2016 at 7:25 amThis is a strategy to gain votes in UP elections. Had he been sincere about all this, he would have already taken action against the killers of Akhlaq and they would have been hanged long ago now!Reply
- Aug 7, 2016 at 7:14 amGau Rakhshaks are not worshipper or lovers of cow; they are not even aware that looking after the cows is a challenging job. The are just a bunch of hooligans trying to make hay while the sun is shining in the name of cow protection.lt;br/gt;Let them go to Indo-Bangladesh borders along am and north Bengal and take up the challenge of cattle smuggling.Reply
- Aug 7, 2016 at 6:41 amLet's face it, Gau Rakshaks are petty goons but the p$$s who are frustrated about being in the oppositionReply
- Aug 7, 2016 at 1:36 pmThis is the man who instead of expressing regret or rendering an apology for the gujarat genocide said most unemphatically :"if a puppy comes under the wheel of a car while driving what can one do"? Mr Modi knows exactly what he's doing. Remember he is a staunch member of RSS party. So why is everyone surprised at his behaviour. He is completely in agreement with the hate filled rhetoric of Hindu 'holy' men and women. He is completely in agreement with the ideals of 'ghar vapasi' 'love jihad'. He is completely behind the killings and hangings of innocent muslims and dalits by 'gau rakshaks. This is why he chooses to remain silent on these issues. He is being forced to open his mouth now because his aides are probably reminding him of the impending election. He is trying to give. a good impression though reluctantly. Well. Its too late now. The public are not fools nor babies. They see things for what they are.Reply
- Aug 7, 2016 at 7:49 amPM reacted very late. Because all those( so called protectors) and of , CMs, all chota leaders of BJP thought modiji also like that over reacting act of protectionism and vigilantism..Its okay now. But the huge damage has been done. He was far too salient and far long waited, extended time and wasted valuble time and resources .The scars to be healed of this takes lot of years to come, right from Kashmir to Kanykumari.Reply
- Aug 7, 2016 at 7:07 amIn order to keep India united and save his government the Prime Minister should take hard and fast measures to punish those, who indulge in vandalism and rowdyism in the name of protecting cows. Why could these vandals not protect the lives of hundreds of cows that have perished and rotted recently in the state of their domination? It is not too late for the P M to take action to control these anti socials. 'A sch in time saves nine'.Reply
- Aug 7, 2016 at 6:43 amOpportunist PM, when innocents were getting killed he was mum. Now trying to play smart. Incompetent BJP should be thrown out. It failed to bring any new policy only pushing policies of UPA. Also AAP has brought electricity prices down by 50%, water free, corruption free Delhi, best education in government school as compared to other parts in India etc etc.Reply
- Aug 7, 2016 at 7:44 amIt's like " Haathi ke daant khaane wale aur, dikhane wale aur "Reply
- Aug 7, 2016 at 12:09 pmThe Politics is worsened.Reply
