PM Modi should reveal his idea of democracy if he thinks protests are bad: Salman Khurshid

Congress leader and former foreign minister Salman Khurshid has said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks that protests organised to highlight the inconvenience caused to the people by demonetisation is a bad thing, then he should explain his idea of democracy. “He (Prime Minister Modi) thinks protest is a bad thing and democracy should not have a protest, then he should better explain what his idea of democracy is. If he does a good job, then he will get support, and, if he does bad job, then he will be criticised. Whoever is right will ultimately prevail,” he said.
“I don’t think Prime Minister needs to worry about the issue of corruption, as he will get 100 percent support, but the issue of corruption must be handled with honesty. Now, if you handle in a corrupt manner, obviously you will be opposed, handle it in an honest manner and the country and every party will support you and stand by you,” he added.
On Sunday, in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi took a swipe at the opposition over their plans to organise a country-wide protest against demonetisation.
“We talk about ending black money and corruption, they (opposition) talk about shutting down the country,” he said.
He was addressing the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra rally
Saying that his government is dedicated to the poor, Modi thanked the public for their support in granting him 50 days to normalise the cash crunch situation.
On November 14, he was in Ghazipur district to inaugurate various government projects. Prime Minister Modi used the occasion to speak on demonetisation and asked the public to give him 50 days to improve the cash crunch situation.
- Nov 28, 2016 at 3:41 amMr Salman Khurshid, you please don't talk about democracy.Reply
- Nov 28, 2016 at 3:41 amYes there should be a protest in democracy, but it should be when Govt is going to implement the wrong policy. Protest always should be constructive. Protest in everything is base less and wasting of time and energy and will result in derailment of policy only. In present demonetisation case This protest is mere drama and just in support of their own black money stock. This demonetisation is a good move everybody ( all the experts ) is supporting the declaration worldwide. Then what is the problem for our Great Opposition feels. If declaration is good and if you have any better idea Then why you are not coming with he idea to help the Govt. You opposition are citing the main argument that inconvenient to poor and same time you are arranging a Bharat Bandh creating additional inconvenient to public. Is there any doubt to call you hypocrite.Reply
- Nov 28, 2016 at 6:59 amThis ex-foreign minister is already shame for the country.World ever had seen such foreign minister who speaks in enemy land against the country to who he belongs. If shariyat is to opted he would have been hanged by the country.Reply
- Nov 28, 2016 at 8:19 amMr Khurshid.... You first talk about the NGO scam you did few years back. Please talk about it then ..... come to this topic. Better save your back then targetting someone who is doing good. (Atleast not waering a mask of NGO and doing all evil jobs)Reply
- Nov 28, 2016 at 3:59 amCongress leader and former foreign minister Salman Khurshid should explain his idea of democracy. Remember, all praise for stani PM Nawaz Sharif even as he lashed out at Prime Minister Modi during his invitation lecture at the Jinnah Insute in Islamabad (Nov 2015). Is it not the democracy Mr Khurshid enjoys in India? Perhaps Congress leader and former foreign minister Salman Khurshid likes the political system of stan!!! Did he observe, no stani Actor / Actress spoke against Uri in India. They know, what punishment would they get in stan for speaking out against their national policy of terror in other country.Reply
- Dec 26, 2016 at 2:22 amThere is a colossal difference between a protest and a striker bunch. Consutionally, the Supreme court has categorically held that there exists no fundamental, statutory, equitable and moral right to strike. According to the law, a 'bundh' violates the fundamental rights of citizens since it such acts seeks to impinge on the rights of others. The mistake which political parties commit is that they presume that by resorting to strikes, hurtles and bundhs, they have the w society with them.lt;br/gt;It's a fact that all political parties without exception are guilty of this unlawful and anti-consutional act, period.Reply
- Nov 28, 2016 at 9:33 amBefore he say anything ...he should be reminded Congress rule and protests killed by it.Reply
- Nov 28, 2016 at 9:50 amProtest is not bad in democracy. But protests that hurt the livelihood and normal day life is certainly not a part of democracy.. That is mobocracy and we dont need that kind of protest.. You are free to challenge and debate ideas and make the govt bow down to saner ideas if you do have. The parliament alone is your battleground with the govt and not the streets.. Ideas, representing the people who vote you is the way to win in democracylt;br/gt;Modi is changing the rules of teh game slowly and you will only lose more as you try and do the tactics of the old game.. The game has since changed.. You need to look at what contribution you make.. in opposition or if by chance you ever come back in the governmentReply
