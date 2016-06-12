BJP to brainstorm strategy for five poll-bound states, special focus on Uttar Pradesh

BJP hoardings outside K P Ground ahead of the national meet in Allahabad on Saturday. (Source: PTI) BJP hoardings outside K P Ground ahead of the national meet in Allahabad on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

Coming less than a month after the Assembly polls in five states, the two-day BJP national executive beginning Sunday in Sangam city of Allahabad, will chart out the strategy for five states going to Assembly polls next year. Apart from the most populous and politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, the polls will be held in Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

With this meet, that will be followed by a ‘Parivartan Rally’ Monday to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party will sound a clarion call for change of power in the states like UP and Uttarakhand, which are presently not ruled by BJP or its NDA allies. While PM has already addressed public meetings in Saharanpur and Ballia districts, party national president Amit Shah addressed two booth presidents’ meet in Kanpur and Hathras where he targeted Akhilesh Yadav government on law and order. Monday’s rally will be a formal launch of party’s pre-poll campaign.

Winning Assembly seats in all the five-poll bound states is essential for the party to increase its numbers in Rajya Sabha so that the government could get its priority bills passed in the Upper House. There are 690 Assembly seats in these states, including 403 of UP. These states send 43 members in Rajya Sabha including maximum 31 from UP.

From that view, UP is most significant for the BJP from where it has 71 Lok Sabha members but only 41 MLAs and one Rajya Sabha member.

Party sources said that the political developments in Uttarakhand — from imposition of President’s rule to its revocation — may also be discussed in the meet.

BJP’s performance in Rajya Sabha polls will also be mentioned in the progress report that will be presented before the executive committee members.

The meet is being organised in Allahabad, considered a Nehru-Gandhi bastion and a major centre of political, academic and religious activities in the central UP. BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav told media persons: “A message will be given to the nation from Sangam (Allahabad)”.

Yadav added that programmes and activities will be decided for the five states going to polls. He also said that law and order of UP is a major issue and it will also be discussed in context of poll preparations of the state. Yadav said the proposals for discussion in the executive meet will be decided by party’s national office bearers in a meeting on Sunday. “These proposals will be decided with reference to NDA government’s achievements in past two years, increase in the GDP growth rate of the country, party’s performance in recent Assembly elections in the five states and party organsiation’s expansion in border areas,” Yadav said.

Party will highlight the success of Assam Assembly polls and new Chief Minister of the state Sarbananda Sonowal will also be present in the meeting as he will be introduced as new member of the national executive committee.

Yadav also briefed media about the programme of national executive meet. As per the programme, Shah will be holding meeting with party’s national general secretaries Saturday evening to review the issues to be taken up in two day meet.

Shah will also inaugurate and address the meet before discussion on issues to be taken up for drafting proposal for executive committee meet. They will review the success of campaign of ‘Gram Uday se Bharat Uday’ and they will also discuss the feedback about two years’ rule of Modi government. The executive will give shape to a mass contact programme that will be run from June 23 to July 6 (from death anniversary of party founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee to his birth anniversary).

PM will address the concluding session of the meeting.

After the meet, PM will address “Parivartan Rally’ at Paradae Ground.

