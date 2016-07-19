Parliament LIVE: Congress has old habit of destabilising popular governments, says Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at the Congress saying the party has an old habit of destabilising popular governments. The comments came in the wake of the Arunachal crisis in a state where the Congress was able to install a stable government after months of fierce factionalism.
“The crisis in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh was unfortunate and disturbing healthy democracy is not the aim of this government. The crisis in those states arose due to the internal fight within the Congress Party. The BJP has nothing to do with this,” Singh said.
The Congress has given an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha for a discussion on Arunachal Pradesh. The party has accused the BJP-led Centre of employing means to bring down democratically-elected state governments.
LIVE UPDATES:
# CPM MP K Karunakaran raises the issue of the missing families from Kerala, who have reportedly left the country to join the Islamic State
Kerala CM has taken the issue very seriously: CPM MP
# Congress stages walk-out from Lok Sabha after Rajnath Singh’s statement, reports ANI
# Congress MP Shashi Tharoor raises the issue of setting up the AIIMS hospital in Kerala.
# Home Minister Rajnath Singh hits out at the Congress when accused of destabilising governments.
Kharge ji has levelled serious allegations against government of India. He said that this govt has a habit of destabilising popular governments. In the history of independent India, if there is anyone who has old habit of destabilising popular governments, it is the Congress: Rajnath Singh
# Zero hour discussion going on in Rajya Sabha. Rajani Patel, Congress MP from Maharashtra, raises issue of women safety and sexual assault.
#
# Congress to give adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over Arunachal Pradesh issue.
#
- Jul 19, 2016 at 7:03 amCon Party, why no adjournment motion for the police person drowned in the river by the kashmir anti national terrorist mob? Why no adjournment motion for the security personnel stoned to death by the kashmir "protesters"? Are the lives of army and security personnel not worth?Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 5:09 amThe Congy Party and the Italian Madam weeps for the terrorists killed. The Congy Party is supported by terrorist community, traitors, corrupt media, and anti nationals. The country weeps for the brave soldiers who gave their lives for the nation. The Congy Party stalls the Parliament, whenever there is action against terrorists, even if it is ordered by courts. Has the Party ever brought any adjournment motion when our jawans are killed by terrorists? The party aligns with traitors, and is determined to block the growth of the nation, by blocking GST bill.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 7:34 amSir who de stabilized the govt in Arunachal Pradesh???????? Grow up mr home ministerReply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 4:39 amThe Mega Corrupt Party that looted the country through scams like 2G, Coalgate, etc., is gearing up to sabotage and block the GST bill to prevent the country's development. The criminal minds, one who defended the 2G corruption by declaring "zero loss", and another who changed even court affidavits to suppress the terror link of a suicide bomber, are now there to provide their expertise for blocking the country's growth.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 7:50 amThat's right,----if CONGIES given another 70 years of rule,---India might become a colony of PORKISTAN.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 9:29 amI hope you have freedom of BURQHA in India,---you not a BURQHA woman are you????thats what rss and BJP are trying to get rid off,----BURQHA,---for woman freedom.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 8:27 amThan why don't you move to PORKISTAN and leave life to the fullest,---if that is the case,---I don't see why Adam Sami khan got Indian citizen and the poor girl QANDEEL BALOCH even wrote to modi for Indian citizenship,---these people followed the proper Chanel through modi and not through hooligasim like CONGIES for secular vote,--one like you who feeds and breeds in Hindustan and chant slogans of foreigners same as CONGIES as if they are sons and daughters of God.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 8:02 amAll s support RSS BJP. If RSS BJP had its way india wOuld have been hindu version of stan with no equal rights for women, dalits, no computers, no tech, no economy, no development cause RSS BJP historically opposed it all. Imagine, RSS BJP got such basic stuff wrong then they would have been disastrous at stuff that even stumped Nehru. RSS BJP picking on Cong, is like galli cricket player attacking tendulkar. Utterly laughable.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 8:51 amDo you have comprehension issues?? Lol. It was RSS BJP who opposed indias growth for 70 years and wanted to make us hindu version of miserable pak with no consution, no equal rights for women, dalits, no computers, no tech, no economy, no development cause RSS BJP historically opposed it all. Imagine, RSS BJP got such basic stuff wrong then they would have been disastrous at stuff that even stumped Nehru. RSS BJP picking on Cong, is like galli cricket player attacking tendulkar. Utterly laughable. But we know you are who hates congress for saving india from getting destro by rss bjp for last 70 years.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 7:44 amRSS BJP MODI SHOULD APOLOGISE TO INDIA FOR OPPOSING OUR INTERESTS FOR 70 YEARS.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;RSS supported British during freedom struggle. Can they name RSS freedom fighters?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;RSS/BJP OPPOSED THE FOLLOWING:lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;consutionlt;br/gt;Equal rights for women.lt;br/gt;equal rights for dalits. lt;br/gt;computers and technology lt;br/gt; pro development economic reforms.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;GST, lt;br/gt;FDI, lt;br/gt;Land bill, lt;br/gt;Nuclear Deal,lt;br/gt;MNREGA, lt;br/gt;Aadharlt;br/gt;lt;br/gt; and numerous policies that they are now trying to p themselves and take credit for.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;If RSS BJP had its way india wOuld have been hindu version of stan with no equal rights for women, dalits, no computers, no tech, no economy, no development cause RSS BJP historically opposed it all.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;QUESTION TO ALL CONGRESS HATERS:lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Prove you put india first.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Do you atleast agree Congress saved India from getting destro by RSS BJP for last 70 years?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;If you answered anything but yes... you have exposed yourself as a who hates congress for not letting them destroy india for last 70 years.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Most people who know the facts area not on Social media, which has given RSS terrorists free reign to spread conspiracies, lies and slander Congress. lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;I hope more people join me in telling the truth.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 7:47 amRSS BJPs JUNGLE RAJ EXPOSEDlt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;ECONOMY :lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;All key economic indicators are downlt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Even U.S has said our GDP numbers are embellished. lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;50% of our GDP is unattributable who will trust you if you can't justify 50% of your accounting ? lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Dal is 3 times the price it was under MMSlt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;RIOTS and ADMINISTRATION FAILURE:lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Riots in haryana -ruled by rss bjplt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Riots in Gujarat - ruled by rss bjplt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Riots in Kashmir - ruled by rss bjplt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Drug epidemic in Punjab - ruled by rss bjp lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;SCAMS AND CORRUPTION:lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;60 people killed in RSS BJP s Madhya Pradesh to cover up vyapam scamlt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;RSS BJP MP Vijay mallya ran away with 9000 crores lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Modi's KG Basin scam cost us 20,000 crores lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Rss bjp minister Khadse investigated for aming 10,000 crorelt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Rss bjp minister Khadse investigated for his phone calls with Dawoodlt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Gujarat BJP CMs daughter got land for petty pricelt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Sushma swaraj let her family friend Lalit Modi get away.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;STUDENT:lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Students all over country are attacked with fake videos and framed - FTII, JNU, JU, Pune, Hyderabadlt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;COMMUNALISM:lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Attacks on minorities by ruling party friends are on the rise - murders, lynching, hate speeches are the norm (too many to name)lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;FOREIGN POLICY:lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Modi has HUMILIATED India and our martyrs by inviting Pak Isi to investigate their own terror on Indian soil in Pathankot.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Modi INSULTED India by bowing to china on the uighur dissident visa issue.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Modi even managed to turn Nepal which had historically been a friend to an adversary.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Modi fools indians and claims to be "personal" friend of Obama but how many times has Obama retweeted Modi's tweets to him, like he does for Canadian PM Trudeau?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;If inspite of fear and intimidation and propaa rss bjp uses to control media we still hear about their failures imagine how bad the rot really is with RSS/BJPReply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 8:54 amThis incompetent bumbling fool of a loser that we have as home minister was the gullible who was attacking indian students in JNU and claiming they have support from hafeez saeed based on a tweet from FAKE Twitter profile. LOL.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;India has got the most incompetent dim wits running the country. lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;What a joke.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 5:26 amThe adjournment motion is another dirty tactic to stall GST bill. GST bill, ped by Lok Sabha, is blocked by Congress in Rajya Sabha for nearly two years. First p GST bill and take any other business later.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 6:47 amDear Readers. in Thana district Kalyan railway station platform Numbers 4 and 5 the railway police haring inocent poor pengers and taken barbaric corruption. The poor penters hard work earned money for there family survive money. I am kindly request indian express and responsible indian citizens should be p this message to responsible person to take necessary action.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 7:27 amBaking is reserved only for AAPees.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 9:16 amStill blaming Congress after 2 yrs of governing???lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;When will BJP get out of its Opposition blame-game mode and start governing.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;The only mantra we hear is... If something GOOD it is Modi Sarkar, if something BAD then 60 yrs!!!Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 7:55 amIf the GST is such an important bill, why did the BJP, and Modi in particular stall its ping in parliament when in the opposition?Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 8:05 amThere is a Rs 20,000 crore scam with GSPC which happened during the time your icon was the CM of Gujarat. And, now we have the Rs 45,000 telecom scam which has surfaced and Modi has tried to sweep it under the carpet. Bid your time and many more will surface.Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 7:58 amWild baseless and inane allegations typical of the khaki chaddi persuasion. Why don't you cite data rather than do kite flying?Reply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 7:49 amIndia has become a intolerance country we have to remove intolerance from india sidhu sir please become our country prime minister and save country from intolerance the w world knows that india has become intolerance country we must remove intolerance from india bharat mata ki jaiReply
- Jul 19, 2016 at 7:47 amIntolerance has increase in india we have to remove intolerance from india dear sidhu you took very great step sidhu sir didn't like intolerance that's why he left party the w world salutes you we have to remove intolerance from india long live india bharat mata ki jaiReply
