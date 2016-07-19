Parliament LIVE: Congress has old habit of destabilising popular governments, says Rajnath Singh

The BJP-led government is hoping to get the GST Bill passed in the Parliament before the end of this session. The BJP-led government is hoping to get the GST Bill passed in the Parliament before the end of this session.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at the Congress saying the party has an old habit of destabilising popular governments. The comments came in the wake of the Arunachal crisis in a state where the Congress was able to install a stable government after months of fierce factionalism.

“The crisis in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh was unfortunate and disturbing healthy democracy is not the aim of this government. The crisis in those states arose due to the internal fight within the Congress Party. The BJP has nothing to do with this,” Singh said.

WATCH: Supreme Court Pulls Up Rahul Gandhi For ‘Collective Denunciation’ Of RSS

The Congress has given an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha for a discussion on Arunachal Pradesh. The party has accused the BJP-led Centre of employing means to bring down democratically-elected state governments.

LIVE UPDATES:

# CPM MP K Karunakaran raises the issue of the missing families from Kerala, who have reportedly left the country to join the Islamic State

Kerala CM has taken the issue very seriously: CPM MP

# Congress stages walk-out from Lok Sabha after Rajnath Singh’s statement, reports ANI

# Congress MP Shashi Tharoor raises the issue of setting up the AIIMS hospital in Kerala.

# Home Minister Rajnath Singh hits out at the Congress when accused of destabilising governments.

Watch Video: What’s making news

Kharge ji has levelled serious allegations against government of India. He said that this govt has a habit of destabilising popular governments. In the history of independent India, if there is anyone who has old habit of destabilising popular governments, it is the Congress: Rajnath Singh

# Zero hour discussion going on in Rajya Sabha. Rajani Patel, Congress MP from Maharashtra, raises issue of women safety and sexual assault.

#

Delhi: BJP Parliamentary party meeting underway in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/fzeVPnNAOM — ANI (@ANI_news) July 19, 2016

# Congress to give adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over Arunachal Pradesh issue.

#

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Parliament for BJP Parliamentary party meeting pic.twitter.com/jpXztZ5Z22 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 19, 2016

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd