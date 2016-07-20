Parliament LIVE: Members of Lok Sabha discuss the unrest in Kashmir

Day three of the Parliament Monsoon Session began on a stormy note with Opposition parties demanding justice for the Dalit family who were flogged by Gau Rakshaks for allegedly skinning a cow carcass in Una, Gujarat.
The session began with AAP MP Bhagwant Mann moving an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking discussion on the Una incident. BSP Supremo Mayawati lead the protests against the government, forcing the House to be adjourned twice.
On July 11, a Dalit family was stripped and flogged in public by members of a cow vigilante group. They were paraded around the town till they were handed them over to the police. The incident led to wide spread protests in Gujarat, where a policeman was killed on Tuesday.
Members of Lok Sabha, post lunch, also discussed the unrest in Kashmir, which has led to the killing of more than 40 people.
LIVE UPDATES:
3:26 pm: In Rajya Sabha meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati asked the BJP to expel the leader who made derogatory remarks about her. BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in turn condemned the remarks.
3:19 pm: Who will take care of the shopkeepers and traders who lost business during the protests and curfew: Thakur
I congratulate this government which has been concerned about the situation in Kashmir: Thakur
3:15 pm: BJP MP Anurag Thakur asks leaders across parties to unite against terrorism.
Do not glorify terrorists like Burhan Wani: Thakur to the media
2:35 pm: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is talking about the unrest in Kashmir in Lok Sabha.
1:20 pm: Picture of an AAP protest in Vadodara
1:15 pm: Reports pouring in of groups in Dalit-dominated Ahmedabad attempting to impose bandh in the city. Protesters have also stopped a goods train in Surendranagar district.
1:00 pm: Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj assured the House that the government is making continuous efforts to locate Father Tom, the Kerala priest abducted in Yemen.
We’re in touch with countries that can assist us in locating him, not only at my level but PM himself held discussions during his visits: Swaraj
12:34 pm: We demand a joint parliament committee (JPC) to investigate the case so that all those parties or groups involved in the case may be arrested: Congress leader Kharge
12:33 pm: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.
12:32 pm: This government is committed to the protection and upliftment of Dalits in this country: Rajnath
12:27 pm: Congress leaders are shouting slogans as the Home Minister is speaking.
12:25 pm: It is a social evil and to fight it, we have to join hands: Rajnath Singh
12.15 pm: “We strongly condemn the Una incident in Gujarat, PM also took cognizance of the issue. Nine people have been arrested so far and 4 police officials suspended for negligence of duty,” HM Rajnath Singh.
- Jul 20, 2016 at 8:19 amExtortionist Criminals in the name of Gau Raksha dals are Roaming Freely in Gujarat, Haryana, UP Rajasthan and Gujarat under the guise of gau Raksha dal and to Terrorise People they beat Innocent Hapless Truck Drivers and their Cleaners, make their Videos and Circulate them... Draconian Anti Terrorism Laws should be applied to Men like these who are dividing the SocietyReply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 8:27 amDear moderator, ads cover the page. I cannot read comments. Please resolve the problem.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 7:28 amIf the govt fails to curb cow vigilance group and allow it to function the social fabric of India will get damaged beyond repair. It has already caused huge damage to the society. We find our society divided among caste and religious lines which is viewed as open threat to integrity of the nation. Govt must withdraw its silent support from this anti social group and mark their activities antinational. Love for India should not mean hate for dalits and minorities. This land belongs to its citizens not to a handful of begots who are being misguided by an ideology which believes in supremacy of a particular caste not even the religion in general. It must be stopped if India's long standing tradition of plurality, tolerance and acceptance are to be maintained.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 7:31 amUnacceptable and unappreciated and inhuman behaviour for clogging needs consutional law and order and the judiciary system for Gujarat state to enquirer.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 8:30 am120 million Dalits should join with 120 million Muslims to punish the Hindus and there Hindu led government . Dalits should celebrate beef festivals in university and offices because Dalits and Muslims are beef eaters. All nine people belongs to RSS who are anti Dalits and anti hindus. Rajnath is him self anti Dalits who is wearing RSS Kali pant under neath his dhoti.we must named and shamed Hindus and RSS .Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 12:09 pmWho is sponsoring these agitations and strippings?definately to create violence in Gujarat to demean mean the BJP party. What is the necessarily to AAP to go to Ahmadabad and start bands?are the locals called them?in the past also he came to Hyderabad, JNU created rucks,dividing the society, all to garner votes ,create hatred towards casts. I doubt not elections but g conspiracy to destabilise the country in the name of danger to secularism, break to foreign funds,even forieners are advising us,all these are a ploy to show to outside world.but nobody is bothered about shameless,as a laughing stock iReply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 7:09 amAn instigation by CONGIES,---spearheaded by AAPs,--supported by LAALU,---blamed on BJP,----clear as crystal.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 7:35 amAsk CONGIES,---instigating to gain secular vote to form a govt which is a dream will never come true since they are not even an elected opposition which is true.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 7:40 amCONGIES,-,---trying to instigate and create violence to secure secular vote banks to defeat BJP in elections,---a dream which is far from becoming true,----CONGIES are not even a elected oppositions which is a golden truth.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 7:15 amLOL. Conspiracies to cover up their anti indian, anti hindu agenda is all RSS terrorists have. How about you apologise to dalits who you terrorists beat up?Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 7:18 amRSS BJPs JUNGLE RAJ EXPOSEDlt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;RSS BJP = SCAMS MURDERS TERRORISM COMMUNALISM lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;ECONOMY :lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;All key economic indicators are downlt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Even U.S has said our GDP numbers are embellished. lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;50% of our GDP is unattributable who will trust you if you can't justify 50% of your accounting ? lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Dal is 3 times the price it was under MMSlt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;RIOTS and ADMINISTRATION FAILURE:lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Riots in haryana -ruled by rss bjplt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Riots in Gujarat - ruled by rss bjplt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Riots in Kashmir - ruled by rss bjplt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Dalit riots in Gujarat - ruled RSS BJPlt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Drug epidemic in Punjab - ruled by rss bjp lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;SCAMS AND CORRUPTION:lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;60 people killed in RSS BJP s Madhya Pradesh to cover up vyapam scamlt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;RSS BJP MP Vijay mallya ran away with 9000 crores lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Modi's KG Basin scam cost us 20,000 crores lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Rss bjp minister Khadse investigated for aming 10,000 crorelt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Rss bjp minister Khadse investigated for his phone calls with Dawoodlt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Gujarat BJP CMs daughter got land for petty pricelt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Sushma swaraj let her family friend Lalit Modi get away.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;STUDENT:lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Students all over country are attacked with fake videos and framed - FTII, JNU, JU, Pune, Hyderabadlt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;COMMUNALISM:lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Attacks on minorities by ruling party friends are on the rise - murders, lynching, hate speeches are the norm (too many to name)lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;FOREIGN POLICY:lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Modi has HUMILIATED India and our martyrs by inviting Pak Isi to investigate their own terror on Indian soil in Pathankot.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Modi INSULTED India by bowing to china on the uighur dissident visa issue.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Modi even managed to turn Nepal which had historically been a friend to an adversary.lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Modi fools indians and claims to be "personal" friend of Obama but how many times has Obama retweeted Modi's tweets to him, like he does for Canadian PM Trudeau?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;If inspite of fear and intimidation and propaa rss bjp uses to control media we still hear about their failures imagine how bad the rot really is with RSS/BJPReply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 7:51 amWho inspired these goons to hit dalits. They are not goons but terrorists. Please run the case in the same manner as you have run it for Zakir Naik. The charges are same.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 8:19 amYou Dravidians go out of this country ... Our forefathers work hard and build this nationReply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 7:29 amIndia has become a country of intolerance the w world knows that india has become intolerance country my dalits brother are hared the poor truck drivers are hared by intolerance people india is becoming intolerance country beef ban is there in maharashtra farmers are committing suicide because they can't sell their old cattle their family is starving to death they have old cattle but cannot sell as there is beef ban in maharashtra the beef ban has affected my poor farmers and their families but nobody is bothered about them many dalits are hared by intolerance people dr baba saheb ambedkar has given us very good consution we must respect dalits they are our country superstar but instead these intolerance people are haring them we have to fight and remove intolerance from india and make india a tolerance country long live dalits of india long live india bharat mata ki jaiReply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 9:02 amBJP just condemns but never punishes or bans it's vigilante groups like Gau raksha. as these groups do BJP's dirty work..Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 8:28 amAll secular parties (Traitors) are working hard to defame BJP by terming it as anti-dalit. Because they know this is only way to divide Hindu votes who are voting for BJP. As a matter of fact Our PM is in OBC, but he never portra himself as an OBC rather an Indian. These corrupt secular are very desperate to loot India. I request all Indians to keep calm and support this government till 2019. After that we are free to vote as per our wish. Please do not fall pray to secular and corrupt political parties.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 4:00 pmBJP is taking Gujarat to a situation of lawlessness.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 7:14 amPity that a minister does not know his job. It is ACTION and not CONDEMNATION. Politicians have found new tool to GEY AWSY_ statement of CONDEMNATION or APOLOGY for past crimes.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 7:20 amIt is not about dalits... the issue is talibanization of the country by sanghi affiliated organizations. It is basic human rights are violated in the name of beef and cow politics. s kill minority people in the name of islam and Sanghis kill in the name of beef...so where do we stand now? ... what is the difference between s and us now? beef is a common food all over the world and non hindi speaking states in india. Will sanghis can beat up and kill all the people in the world to protect their cows? If BJP wants win next election then go along with Modiji's development agenda or perish.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 6:55 amAll the fake champions of dalit rights are using it as a ruse to dsirput parliament. Their convcern is very acute only when they are in opposition Otherwise they are not bothered for Dalits ot others. All fake sicularists.Reply
- Jul 20, 2016 at 7:24 amHOW TO MAKE INDIA PROGRESS ?? Simple.....eliminate Congress Party, REMOVE Reservations, NO separate laws ffor Muslims ( to PH UKKK more women and proliferate like Pigs)....Declare Hindu rashtra.Reply
