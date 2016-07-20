Parliament LIVE: Members of Lok Sabha discuss the unrest in Kashmir

Members of Dalit Panther protest near B R Ambedkar statue at Sarangpur in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Tuesday. Members of Dalit Panther protest near B R Ambedkar statue at Sarangpur in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Tuesday.

Day three of the Parliament Monsoon Session began on a stormy note with Opposition parties demanding justice for the Dalit family who were flogged by Gau Rakshaks for allegedly skinning a cow carcass in Una, Gujarat.

The session began with AAP MP Bhagwant Mann moving an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking discussion on the Una incident. BSP Supremo Mayawati lead the protests against the government, forcing the House to be adjourned twice.

On July 11, a Dalit family was stripped and flogged in public by members of a cow vigilante group. They were paraded around the town till they were handed them over to the police. The incident led to wide spread protests in Gujarat, where a policeman was killed on Tuesday.

Members of Lok Sabha, post lunch, also discussed the unrest in Kashmir, which has led to the killing of more than 40 people.

3:26 pm: In Rajya Sabha meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati asked the BJP to expel the leader who made derogatory remarks about her. BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in turn condemned the remarks.

3:19 pm: Who will take care of the shopkeepers and traders who lost business during the protests and curfew: Thakur

I congratulate this government which has been concerned about the situation in Kashmir: Thakur

3:15 pm: BJP MP Anurag Thakur asks leaders across parties to unite against terrorism.

Do not glorify terrorists like Burhan Wani: Thakur to the media

2:35 pm: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is talking about the unrest in Kashmir in Lok Sabha.

1:20 pm: Picture of an AAP protest in Vadodara

1:15 pm: Reports pouring in of groups in Dalit-dominated Ahmedabad attempting to impose bandh in the city. Protesters have also stopped a goods train in Surendranagar district.

1:00 pm: Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj assured the House that the government is making continuous efforts to locate Father Tom, the Kerala priest abducted in Yemen.

We’re in touch with countries that can assist us in locating him, not only at my level but PM himself held discussions during his visits: Swaraj

12:34 pm: We demand a joint parliament committee (JPC) to investigate the case so that all those parties or groups involved in the case may be arrested: Congress leader Kharge

12:33 pm: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.

12:32 pm: This government is committed to the protection and upliftment of Dalits in this country: Rajnath

12:27 pm: Congress leaders are shouting slogans as the Home Minister is speaking.

12:25 pm: It is a social evil and to fight it, we have to join hands: Rajnath Singh

12.15 pm: “We strongly condemn the Una incident in Gujarat, PM also took cognizance of the issue. Nine people have been arrested so far and 4 police officials suspended for negligence of duty,” HM Rajnath Singh.

