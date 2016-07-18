Pakistan need not worry about Indian Muslims: Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh . PTI Photo by Atul Yadav New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh . PTI Photo by Atul Yadav

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday spoke in Rajya Sabha on the Kashmir issue and lashed out at neighboring Pakistan for interfering in the internal matter of India. “Kehne ko to wo Pakistan hai par harkate sab inki napak hain,” said Singh.

“Will Pakistan become the saviour of Islam? Pakistan which broke into two parts does not need to worry about Indian Muslims. Indians will worry for them,” Singh said.

Rajnath Singh also responded to Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and said that the ‘militants in Kashmir were being dealt with strictly and it will be continued’. He also added that the civilians will be shown sympathy.

Home Minister said that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were deeply pained because of incidents of violence in the valley. He also said that he had spoken with state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and offered full assistance to her. “I have asked her if there was a need to send doctors to treat the wounded,” he added.

