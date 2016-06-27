Office of Profit case: EC to decide future of 21 AAP MLAs on July 14

The Election Commission is expected to hear the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs’ Office of Profit case on July 14, sources said.
Twenty one MLAs of the party could be potentially disqualified should the EC find them guilty of flouting rules.
A member of a legislative assembly cannot hold a post, unless exempted, that comes under the central or state government as they can be considerably influenced in their decision-making.
AAP members had passed a bill in the Delhi Assembly to ratify the appointment of the 21 MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries. The bill sought to exempt the position of Parliamentary Secretary from the definition of “Office of Profit”. But the bill was rejected by President Pranab Mukherjee when it was sent for his approval.
The Assembly was within its powers to bring the amendment, but given the special status of Delhi as a Union Territory, a Bill passed by the Assembly is not considered an applicable “law” unless it is passed by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and the President of India.
- Jun 27, 2016 at 9:43 amFuture of 21 AAP MLA's should be behind bars in TIHAR.Reply
- Jun 27, 2016 at 9:33 amAApees gang has come into politics by chance and not due to their hard work and service to people. The right place of these AAPee crooks is in jail. I wish they are unmasked by EC.Reply
- Jun 27, 2016 at 9:37 amEven if they are all disqaulified, which might then necessitate by polls in the 21 consuencies, AAP will win most of the seats. BJP will get none.Reply
- Jun 27, 2016 at 8:37 amAnd if the EC rules against the AAPs they will start crying that EC is run by RSS.Reply
- Jun 27, 2016 at 10:01 amWhat is getting wrong with Arvind Kejriwal and party leaders since they enter in politics.All of them are having young blood.They want to do something other than present Veterans in Politics. However no one has experience in Indian politics. All of them feel Congress and BJP leaders are against them.At the same time people of Delhi wanted non-corrupt,honest and sincere to be their leaders.As such the people of Delhi elected 66 MLAs from AAP.leaving 3-4 seats to BJP and Congress Nil.However AAP could not digest its victory and start behaving like goons rather honest and sincere leaders.They thought Public has given them black Cheque to serve and rule Delhi better than previous BJP/ Congress Govt.But they completely failed and start quarreling with centre Govt.Arvind Kejriwal and His colleagues are in the state of confused minds as such AAP Govt can not take any decision except blaming Narendra Modi day in day out This will be resulted into its downfall soon.People have lost faith with AAP Govt specially Arvind Kejriwal who is interested in power and not good governance.Reply
- Jun 27, 2016 at 9:58 amWhat is getting wrong with Arvind Kejriwal and party leaders since they enter in politics.All of them are having young blood.They want to do something other than present Veterans in Politics. However no one has experience in Indian politics. All of them feel Congress and BJP leaders are against them.At the same time people of Delhi wanted non-corrupt,honest and sincere to be their leaders.As such the people of Delhi elected 66 MLAs from AAP.leaving 3-4 seats to BJP and Congress Nil.However AAP could not digest its victory and start behaving like goons rather honest and sincere leaders.They thought Public has given them black Cheque to serve and rule Delhi better than previous BJP/ Congress Govt.But they completely failed and start quarreling with centre Govt.Arvind Kejriwal and His colleagues are in the of confused mind as such can not take any decision except blaming Narendra Modi and this will be its downfall soon.People have lost faith with AAP Govt specially Arvind Kejriwal who is interested in power and not good governance.Reply
- Jun 28, 2016 at 1:47 pmKejri is a bad guy with evil intentions,He has confessed that he is a anachist.He is playing politics to create anarchy to accomplish his mission.It is for the citizens of Delhi to blaster his game plan.The man is planning to hoist his pernicious ideas to punjabandother states.It is for the ppl to see the end of his nautanki.Enough is enough.Reply
- Jun 27, 2016 at 10:36 amThere is a section of media which is pro Kejri and has an unsatible thirst to ignore his foolishandunlawful acts andhis bunch of jokers.Running the admn.of a state Govt is not like playing cards,in the game of which jokers carry much wait.Kejri is under illusion that he can get away whatever he does by just dragginblaming the PM.Why not play the game according to rules as you play rummy or any other game of cards.Here also if you violate the rules,you are caught for cheating.The controversy has been created by Kejri.When rules provide ,it was manadatory for him to take permission of LG.He should have taken approval.No controversy.He has done it delberately.Reply
- Jun 27, 2016 at 9:40 amI am sure you are not from delhi. since we are not going to vote for him 3rd timeReply
- Jun 27, 2016 at 9:47 amEC should be cautious while taking a decision .Otherwise Kejri may call for CEC's degree certificateReply
- Jun 27, 2016 at 10:06 amDegreewal has enough time to do his homework on how to attack Modi or which expletive to use to abuse Modi.Reply
- Jun 27, 2016 at 10:33 amOver confidence of degreewal type.Reply
- Jun 27, 2016 at 10:30 amWe cant call them young blood, they are bad blood with just hate for others. They think they are always and absolutely right and others are absolutely wrong. Just because they got unprecedented mandate they became so arrogant that degreewal start thinking they will be in power next 10 years and threaten officers to tow their line. Their mandate made them over ambitious misconstruing they are elected to rule the country and not delhi. Hence they are ill thinking that Modi is forcibly occupying centre which was rightfully due to them and even bootlegger mla started abusing and equating himslef with PM.Reply
- Jun 27, 2016 at 10:41 amdont forge to take your tablets on time!Reply
- Jun 27, 2016 at 9:04 amAK is already crying. We see him crying for something or the other for 18 hrs a day.Soon AK will say that the President is motivated by RSS.Reply
- Jun 27, 2016 at 10:36 amSuch thumping majority yet so much drama and self glorification ignoring the very people who voted. It is important that EC shows no mercy to these anarchists. Let Kejari open another abusive front and engage in new confrontation. Bitter pill to swallow for Many who voted this dramabaj kanjariwal.Reply
- Jun 27, 2016 at 9:43 amAAP is dying a painful death. And the pain is self inflictedReply
- Jun 27, 2016 at 10:57 amदिल्ली वालों की फितरत ही हे.. घर से भर पेट खाकर निकालेंगे. रस्ते में कही भंडारा मिल गया तो दो चार पूरी पेल लेते हैं..... फिर चुनाव हुए तो कुछ मुफ्त अनाउंस हो जाएंगे सब के सब जीत जायेंगे.Reply
