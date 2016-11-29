PM Modi asks BJP legislators to submit bank details, Kejriwal asks why after Nov 8

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move of asking BJP MPs and MLAs to submit details of their bank account transactions made between November 8 and December 31 to party president Amit Shah.
Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that PM Modi should seek details of bank transactions made six months before the announcement of demonetisation. He said that bank details of Adani, Ambani, PayTM and Big Bazaar should also be obtained.
Why after Nov 8? Pl take details of 6 months bfore Nov8. Also Modi ji shud obtain bank acc of his friends- ambanis, adanis, PayTM, Big Bazar http://t.co/FdU0MbXBPe
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 29, 2016
Kejriwal has been critical of the Central government’s demonetisation policy calling it a “scam”. He has organised rallies with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in the capital
BJP has been facing sharp criticism from opposition parties in and outside the parliament over the “lack of preparation” and “dubious motives” behind the policy.
- Nov 29, 2016 at 7:14 amKhujluwal has relegated himself to a bhauku k u t t aReply
- Nov 29, 2016 at 7:15 amWell saidReply
- Nov 29, 2016 at 2:20 pmKejriwal please tell once from kabse kabtak and also kis kis ka.It is because you are a guy who will say pehle barfi kyo why not samosa.Alu ki sabji kyo gobhi kyo nahi.Roti kyo why not bread.At last will you please tell honestly how much money your NGO received from Ford Foundation.Further since your party AAP NGO ki party hai.Be honest to give all details of funndig to AAP. Waise jo aadmi satta ke liye apne baccho ki jhooti kasam kaha sakta uska koi deen imaan nahi hota.Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 4:27 amBJP was around 3.5 to 4 lakh crore short for next year budgets and this is how they make arrangement for it by snatching it from people using the knife of Demonetisation. It is well organised Government robbery in which those robbed willingly allowed themselves to be robbed without any protest.Reply
- Nov 29, 2016 at 1:17 pmNALAYAK TUGHLAQ HITLER NMODI WILL NEVER ASK HIS BJP GOONS OR ALIBABA'S CHALIS CHOR THERE BANKING DETAILS OF PRIOR TO HIS SURGICAL STRIKE. THAT DRONE STRIKE WAS AIMED AT OPPOSITION POLITICAL CASH FUNDING. BJP DECOITS HAS DEPOSITED THE LOOT WELL BEFORE 8/11/16 AS PLANNED BY THIS CROOK. INDIAN HITLER DAYS ARE ON NOW.SO WAS GERMAN HITLER DAYS ONCE. THE END WAS HORRIBLE.HISTORY IS THE PROOF . BE IT HITLER OR STALIN OR GADDAFI OR ID AMIN OR SADDAM OR OSAMA.ALL THESE SINNERS END CAME SO IS THIS FELLOWSReply
- Nov 29, 2016 at 8:48 amKhujliwal has created enough Khujli in manuvadi bhakts .Reply
- Nov 29, 2016 at 8:09 amWill BJP clarify that it will respond to RTI queries regarding details submitted to BJP President. Till date BJP has not responded to any RTI query in-spite of CIC order. If answer is no then the exercise is eye wash exerciseReply
- Nov 29, 2016 at 10:03 amManu had more sense that your jihadi mulla whom u had been following... turned you into pigs getting killed all over the worldReply
- Nov 29, 2016 at 7:59 amWill kajri bai publish his AAP mla mps bank account details? Will he publish details of his travels and how these expenses are being met? Will he publish details of how he is gathering money for the political expenses of the elections he is planning to fight in Punjab, Gujrat and Goa?lt;br/gt;Kajri bai has lost his mental balance as all the money he got from hawala from s and other terrorists anti national forces has been rendered uselessReply
- Nov 29, 2016 at 10:47 amIs Indian Express a spokesman for this Jocker lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;My mentioning Adani , PayTM and Big Bazar he proves again that he is a illiterate. Corporate file tax return how can you club whats asked from individual to companies. It proves that in india people remain fools even after ping IIT degree or even for that matter clearing IRSlt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Shame on Indian Express a national media house giving him spotlight for talking nonsense . Its the duty of media to report news with facts and not act as tabloids. Its proved now even in US people have lost faith in national media and this proves a point.Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 7:01 amAK thanks for raising this question. But I am sure people will again laugh on you and support PM. lt;br/gt;I also have a same question to our PM .... I know PM will not answer this question... is there any Bhaghat who could answer my question...Reply
- Nov 29, 2016 at 8:55 amGiven BJPs large number of MPs/MLAs, durappa should ist Amit Shah to collect and check data. lt;br/gt;Cong can ask Kalmadi and SP has Amar Singh.lt;br/gt;umption is all checkers are currently out of jail ofcourse courtesy Modi ji :)Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 4:22 amThough I do not support Kejriwal and have become a big fan of Modiji post demonetization..I think Kejriwal demands are correct. I too share the same thoughts...Each and every individual in BJP including their industrialist and businessman friends should show their last 6-7 months bank transaction. Lets come Clean ...Swatch Politics....Swatch Bharat.Reply
- Nov 29, 2016 at 8:34 amWhy Kejri does not start himself? Let him first show to the public, the certified copies of account statements of all his MLAs, office bearers and his family for last ONE YEAR. Then definitely he has a right to ask from others.Reply
- Nov 29, 2016 at 8:21 amNarendra Modi has hijacked two strong weapons : Black Moneys and Corruption of Arvind Kejriwal on 8th November 2016.As such Arvind is now fighting without his old weapons which he used to threaten other parties,Leaders.But literally he is now without any weapon except carry on allegations, throw mud on PM and many other leaders.His chances coming to power in Punjab is blink.He has started same tactics of Congress party's old principle divide the people on Castes and religions.Reply
- Nov 29, 2016 at 9:45 amOne hopes Arvind Kejriwal with his aggressive posture against Narendra Modi should not have any affect on his body,mind and brain otherwise such shining star in Indian politics become ineffective and lunatic permanently in Politics.Reply
- Nov 29, 2016 at 9:39 amये कंजरवाल CMहै या पायजामा? lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;ऐसा झंडू दिमागी तौर से कंगाल चवनिछाप आदमी मैंने लाइफ में कभी नहीं देखा @ArvindKejriwalReply
- Nov 29, 2016 at 4:50 pmAAP has put all their details on site (as per media). Congress had got that investigated already. What point you want to make other than mere criticism?Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 5:09 amIt appears you have gained trust in all politicians except Kejriwal.lt;br/gt;Either you are lying or too emotional and foolish.Reply
- Nov 29, 2016 at 5:03 pmNormally you ask proofs to others when they say the same about BJP...lt;br/gt;Why don't you furnish the proof here?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;and why don't Modi get it investigated time to time. Last raid on AAP office got him nothing to procecute.Reply
- Nov 30, 2016 at 5:08 amWhat is uncouth?lt;br/gt;6 month transaction is very justified...lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;Remember, Modi is willing to investigate transaction for last 60 years, what harm is to start with his own last 6 months?lt;br/gt;lt;br/gt;You must support Modi or BJP - but just don't criticize sensible questions. At the end, it is your money too...Reply
