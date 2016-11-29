PM Modi asks BJP legislators to submit bank details, Kejriwal asks why after Nov 8

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move of asking BJP MPs and MLAs to submit details of their bank account transactions made between November 8 and December 31 to party president Amit Shah.

Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that PM Modi should seek details of bank transactions made six months before the announcement of demonetisation. He said that bank details of Adani, Ambani, PayTM and Big Bazaar should also be obtained.

Why after Nov 8? Pl take details of 6 months bfore Nov8. Also Modi ji shud obtain bank acc of his friends- ambanis, adanis, PayTM, Big Bazar http://t.co/FdU0MbXBPe — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 29, 2016

Kejriwal has been critical of the Central government’s demonetisation policy calling it a “scam”. He has organised rallies with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in the capital

BJP has been facing sharp criticism from opposition parties in and outside the parliament over the “lack of preparation” and “dubious motives” behind the policy.

