No comparison between PM Narendra Modi and Indira Gandhi: Sonia

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday said there was no comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and late Indira Gandhi and rejected suggestions that the party did not have leaders to take him on. She also made it clear that she was not ‘troubled’ by comparisons between Modi and Gandhi and that her party was taking on the Modi government.

“Every era in politics or history has its own problems, its own leaders and its own opposition. I think the Congress party is taking on the present dispensation,” Sonia Gandhi told India Today TV.

She was replying to a question whether her party needed to be competitive unlike the 60s and 70s when it was dominant and that it did not have a leader to take on Modi.

Asked whether she was troubled by the fact that Modi was being compared with the late Prime Minister as a strong personality, Gandhi said, “It does not trouble me because I do not believe in it. I have my own clear views about it. There is no comparison. Absolutely not.”

To another question that her party did not have a tough and competitive leader like Modi, she said, “I do not agree with that.”

She recalled that Indira Gandhi was ridiculed, insulted and made fun of from within even more than outside when she entered politics, became a Congress president and later Prime Minister.

There was nothing that she did was right. She was able to “overcome” that, Gandhi said.

