Nitish Kumar’s support to Centre should not be a matter of political speculation: JD(U)

The Janata Dal (United) has said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s support to the Centre’s demonetisation move should not be seen as a change in political equations in Bihar.

“Respected Nitish Kumarji and the JD (U) have supported the demonetisation move by the Centre only in the national interest. We welcome the appreciation from the BJP, but if you see any change in the political equation, then the chief minister has already made his stand very specific that there should not be any speculation,” JD(U) leader Dr Sunil Kumar told ANI.

“As far as national interest is concerned, we are with the Centre and its policies like demonetisation and putting benami properties under the scanner. The JD(U) government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar will support the Narendra Modi government,” he added.

The Bihar Chief Minister whose party, the JD (U), had been a BJP ally till June 2013 has refused to join forces with the opposition that have planned a nation-wide protest on Monday.

Kumar said he supported the currency ban as he is “convinced” that it would help in the fight against black money.

The first to express his gratitude was BJP president Amit Shah, who tweeted his thanks to Kumar for his support, giving mileage to reports that both had met before Kumar came out in support of the BJP. Kumar has already scoffed at the report.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan also praised Kumar, saying it was a welcome step that he has supported this drive against black money launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

