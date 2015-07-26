Nitish Kumar has betrayal and arrogance in his DNA: Sushil Kumar Modi

“It is ridiculous that Nitish Kumar who has betrayal and arrogance in his DNA is trying to epitomize himself as Bihar,” Sushil Modi said in a statement.

A day after chief minister Nitish Kumar claimed that prime minister Narendra Modi has insulted people of Bihar vis-a-vis his caustic remark finding problems with his (Kumar’s) DNA, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi today ridiculed Kumar for epitomizing himself as Bihar apparently in a bid to win sympathy of the people of the state.

“It is ridiculous that Nitish Kumar who has betrayal and arrogance in his DNA is trying to epitomize himself as Bihar,” Sushil Modi said in a statement.

Observing that there was a huge difference between the DNA of the people and that of the chief minister, the former deputy chief minister said that trust, amity and hosting guests were there in the DNA of the people of Bihar, but Kumar’s political gene consisted of “betrayal, arrogance and despicable behaviour towards others.”

He said the senior JD(U) leader has betrayed the great socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia’s ‘anti-Congress’ slogan by aligning with the Congress and did the same to the BJP and Jitan Ram Manjhi, a mahadalit leader whom Kumar had himself handpicked as his successor for the chief minister’s post after demitting office for a brief period last year.

Counting down specific incidents of betrayal by Kumar over the past two decades, the senior BJP leader said that he had ditched Lalu Prasad in 1994 to join forces with the BJP-led NDA on whose benevolence he became Union minister twice before serving Bihar as chief minister for three terms, but in the end he betrayed the saffron party too.

During 2005 assembly polls, the people of Bihar had given mandate to NDA against the ‘jungle raj’ of RJD and Congress, but Kumar again betrayed the BJP-led alliance by falling in the lap of the old enemies and in the same period he back-stabbed his own chosen successor Jitan Ram Manjhi by removing him on flimsy ground to regain the chief minister’s post for himself, he said.

Going by his long history of betrayal to colleagues and allies, one would never know when he would junk Lalu Prasad, but this time he himself faced a grim future as the electorate will call his bluffs during the assembly polls and put an end to his arrogance, betrayal and despicable behaviour towards others, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App